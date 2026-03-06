GOLD/FOREX
Emirates expects full flight network to resume in days amid rising tensions

Dubai carrier ramps up operations to 83 destinations as regional airspace reopens

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
The airline said it continues to monitor regional developments closely and will adjust operations as necessary.
The airline said it continues to monitor regional developments closely and will adjust operations as necessary.
Emirates

“The airline anticipates a return to 100 per cent of its network within the coming days, subject to airspace availability and the fulfilment of all operational requirements. Safety, as ever, remains paramount as is our duty of care,” an Emirates spokesperson said. Emirates flies to 140 destinations worldwide in peacetime.

The Dubai-based airline said it is currently operating a reduced flight schedule while progressively restoring services, on account of the US-Israel war on Iran and the ensuing backlash.

By March 7, Emirates expects to operate 106 return daily flights to 83 destinations, representing almost 60 per cent of its global route network.

On Thursday, the carrier transported around 30,000 passengers out of Dubai, as airlines worked to clear travel backlogs following recent disruptions.

Emirates destinations

The airline has also increased capacity in several high-demand markets.

In the United Kingdom, Emirates will operate 11 daily flights across five airports by March 7, reflecting strong travel demand between the UAE and the UK.

Additional flights have also been deployed to India, where the airline will operate 22 daily services across nine Indian gateways.

In the United States, Emirates said it continues to operate flights to seven American destinations, maintaining connectivity between the US and the UAE.

The complete Emirates schedule can be found here.

Passenger advisory

Emirates said customers with existing bookings are being prioritised for available seats, as the airline gradually restores capacity.

Passengers have also been advised to travel to the airport only if they have a confirmed booking.

The airline said it continues to monitor regional developments closely and will adjust operations as necessary, urging travellers to check the latest updates on its website and official social media channels before travelling.

Since the war broke out on February 28, UAE air defences have intercepted missiles and drones, with authorities fully prepared to counter threats and safeguard national security.

Airports and national airlines Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, and flydubai have resumed limited flights, while early spring breaks have been announced for schools and universities, and some exams have been cancelled.

