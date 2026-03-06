“The airline anticipates a return to 100 per cent of its network within the coming days, subject to airspace availability and the fulfilment of all operational requirements. Safety, as ever, remains paramount as is our duty of care,” an Emirates spokesperson said. Emirates flies to 140 destinations worldwide in peacetime.

