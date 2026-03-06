Dubai Airports operates 1,140 flights in 84 hours amid disruptions

Over 105,000 outbound seats added as airports ramp up flights to help travellers return
Dubai: Airports in Dubai have facilitated more than 1,140 flights in the past 84 hours, as authorities work to restore connectivity and help travellers continue their journeys.
In an update shared on social media, Dubai Airports said the flights were handled through Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport between March 2 and March 5.
During this period, more than 500 outbound flights departed from the two airports, providing over 105,000 seats to more than 80 countries, the airport operator said.
The number of flights operating from Dubai is continuing to rise, with additional services being added to schedules daily as airlines gradually restore operations.
Dubai Airports also urged passengers to check their flight status directly with their airlines before travelling, as schedules may continue to change.
Since the war broke out on February 28, UAE air defences have intercepted missiles and drones, with authorities fully prepared to counter threats and safeguard national security.
Airports and national airlines Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, and flydubai have resumed limited flights, while early spring breaks have been announced for schools and universities, and some exams have been cancelled.