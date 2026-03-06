GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Dubai Airports operates 1,140 flights in 84 hours amid disruptions

Over 105,000 outbound seats added as airports ramp up flights to help travellers return

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Emirates airline planes are parked on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport in Dubai on March 2, 2026.
Emirates airline planes are parked on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport in Dubai on March 2, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Airports in Dubai have facilitated more than 1,140 flights in the past 84 hours, as authorities work to restore connectivity and help travellers continue their journeys.

In an update shared on social media, Dubai Airports said the flights were handled through Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport between March 2 and March 5.

During this period, more than 500 outbound flights departed from the two airports, providing over 105,000 seats to more than 80 countries, the airport operator said.

The number of flights operating from Dubai is continuing to rise, with additional services being added to schedules daily as airlines gradually restore operations.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Dubai Airports also urged passengers to check their flight status directly with their airlines before travelling, as schedules may continue to change.

Since the war broke out on February 28, UAE air defences have intercepted missiles and drones, with authorities fully prepared to counter threats and safeguard national security.

Airports and national airlines Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, and flydubai have resumed limited flights, while early spring breaks have been announced for schools and universities, and some exams have been cancelled.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai AirportsUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Aircraft from Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia. UAE carriers have issued operational updates amid ongoing regional airspace closures.

UAE flight status today: Latest updates for travellers

3m read
Aircraft from Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia. UAE carriers have issued operational updates amid ongoing regional airspace closures.

UAE flight update: Scheduled flights remain cancelled

4m read
UAE airports, airlines pause services amid ongoing regional tensions.

UAE airlines resume limited flights from today evening

3m read
Airline urges passengers to check status before heading to airport.

flydubai resumes limited flights from tonight

1m read