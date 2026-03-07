Etihad resumes limited flights from Abu Dhabi, check bookings and rebook or refund
Etihad Airways has released an updated flight schedule for the coming days as operations gradually resume. The airline said guests with existing bookings will be accommodated on available flights as soon as possible, with tickets also available via its official website.
Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad or hold a confirmed booking. The airline stressed that services will operate only after all safety and security requirements are fully met.
Travellers are urged to:
Check flight status before heading to the airport via the airline’s website
Ensure contact details in their booking are up to date
Wait for confirmation from the airline before travelling
Passengers holding tickets issued on or before 28 February 2026, for travel up to 21 March 2026, may rebook free of charge on Etihad-operated flights until 15 May 2026.
Guests scheduled to travel until 21 March may also request a full refund through the airline’s online refund form or via their travel agent. Those who booked through agents should contact them directly.
Etihad noted that call centres are currently experiencing high volumes, and passengers seeking refunds are encouraged to use the online form.
Flights are scheduled to operate to and from Abu Dhabi between 6 March and 19 March, including destinations such as:
Ahmedabad, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Athens, Atlanta, Bangkok, Barcelona, Beijing, Bengaluru, Boston, Brussels, Cairo, Casablanca, Chiang Mai, Chicago, Colombo, Copenhagen, Delhi, Denpasar (Bali), Dublin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Istanbul, Jakarta, Jeddah, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Krabi, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, London Heathrow, Madrid, Malé, Manchester, Manila, Medina, Melbourne, Milan Malpensa, Moscow Sheremetyevo, Mumbai, Munich, Muscat, Nairobi, New York JFK, Paris, Phnom Penh, Phuket, Prague, Riyadh, Rome, Seoul Incheon, Seychelles, Singapore, St Petersburg, Sydney, Taipei, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo, Toronto, Vienna, Warsaw, Washington and Zurich.
All flights remain subject to operational approvals and regional airspace conditions, and not all destinations operate daily. Other scheduled commercial services to and from Abu Dhabi remain temporarily suspended, with additional routes expected to resume as conditions permit.
Affected passengers will receive direct communication from the airline confirming their flight status and available options. Etihad reiterated that safety remains its top priority while it continues to monitor the regional situation closely.