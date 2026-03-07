US‑Israeli war on Iran Day 7 recap: What UAE residents need to know

Air defences active, limited flights resume, residents urged to follow official guidance.
The UAE Ministry of Defence reported that air defence systems intercepted nine ballistic missiles and 109 drones on March 6. Since the start of the Iranian attacks, a total of 205 missiles and 1,184 drones have been detected, with most successfully destroyed. Eight cruise missiles were also neutralised. These attacks caused three fatalities and 112 minor injuries among residents of various nationalities. Authorities affirmed full preparedness to safeguard the UAE’s sovereignty, security, and stability.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited individuals injured in the attacks, reassuring families and praising the public’s adherence to safety guidance. The President thanked medical teams and highlighted solidarity across the community.
Emirates aims to restore 100% of its network in the coming days, currently operating reduced flights to 83 destinations. High-demand routes in the UK, India, and the US are being prioritised.
Etihad Airways resumed a limited flight schedule from March 6, with passengers accommodated based on existing bookings.
flydubai resumed operations with a reduced schedule, gradually adding flights as airspace allows.
Air Arabia has restarted limited flights and advises passengers to check official updates before travel.
The Ministry of Economy and Tourism confirmed that hotels, resorts, cultural sites, and shopping centres are fully operational, adhering to safety and quality standards. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi highlighted that attractions—including Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi—remain open, offering family-friendly, educational, and entertainment experiences.
A fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, triggered by drone debris, has been brought under control with no injuries reported. The Crown Prince of Fujairah praised the efforts of security and safety teams, highlighting their role in protecting residents and public infrastructure.
Authorities, including the Attorney-General, warned against photographing or circulating images of incidents, missiles, or shrapnel. Sharing fabricated or AI-manipulated content is a criminal offence. Residents are urged to rely only on official sources to maintain national security and stability.
Mosques across the UAE condemned the “cowardly terrorist attack”, calling for unity, resilience, and trust in leadership. Sermons highlighted Quranic guidance from Surah Ibrahim and reminded worshippers that Islam forbids harming the innocent. Leaders reassured citizens and residents that the UAE is a nation of strength and dignity, with crises only reinforcing unity and determination. Communities turned out in large numbers for the first Jumuah prayer since February 28, reflecting solidarity amid ongoing regional tensions.
Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks and Resorts will remain closed on 7–8 March as precautionary safety measures. Visitors with bookings are advised to check official websites before visiting.
No panic buying has been reported, with residents continuing routine shopping. Authorities confirmed strong stock levels and stable imports, reassuring the public.
Follow official warning alerts; do not leave home or film incidents.
Avoid shrapnel or suspicious objects; allow authorities to handle them.
Keep a safe distance from debris, do not gather at incident sites, and rely on official sources only.
Check on family members and call 999 for emergencies.