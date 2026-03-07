US‑Israeli war on Iran Day 7 recap: What UAE residents need to know

The UAE Ministry of Defence reported that air defence systems intercepted nine ballistic missiles and 109 drones on March 6. Since the start of the Iranian attacks, a total of 205 missiles and 1,184 drones have been detected, with most successfully destroyed. Eight cruise missiles were also neutralised. These attacks caused three fatalities and 112 minor injuries among residents of various nationalities. Authorities affirmed full preparedness to safeguard the UAE’s sovereignty, security, and stability.