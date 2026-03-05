GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE tourism sector continues to welcome visitors amid regional developments

Relevant authorities are monitoring operational conditions and occupancy levels

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE tourism sector continues to welcome visitors amid regional developments
Shutterstock

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism has affirmed that the country’s tourism sector continues to welcome visitors and operate normally despite ongoing regional developments.

In a statement, the ministry said the tourism sector across the UAE is continuing to function in line with directions issued by the relevant authorities, while developments are being closely and continuously monitored.

The ministry added that hotels, resorts, tourist and cultural attractions, as well as shopping centres, are receiving guests and providing services within the approved regulatory frameworks and in full compliance with safety and quality standards.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

It noted that the relevant authorities are monitoring operational conditions and occupancy levels on a daily basis to ensure the smooth delivery of services and to address any challenges that may arise swiftly and efficiently.

The ministry also advised visitors to communicate directly with accommodation establishments or tourism service providers to obtain the latest updates related to bookings or programmes.

It reaffirmed that the safety and comfort of visitors remain a top priority, adding that the ministry continues to coordinate closely with its partners across the sector to ensure the stability and continuity of the tourism experience in the UAE in light of current circumstances.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Israel–US strikes on Iran: How did we get here

3m read
Faithful perform the prayers after Iftar on the first day of holy month of Ramadan at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque (Blue Mosque) in Dubai.

Who is exempt from Ramadan work hour cuts?

2m read
Al Layan Oasis: Dubai's New Sustainable Desert Retreat Promises Unmatched Experiences

What's inside Al Layan: Dubai's new desert oasis

7m read
A major travel update is on the way for UAE residents and frequent travellers: a unified tourist visa that covers all six GCC countries is expected to launch soon — giving non-GCC nationals a simpler way to explore the region without multiple visa hassles.

Unified GCC visa and the future of regional mobility

3m read