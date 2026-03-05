Relevant authorities are monitoring operational conditions and occupancy levels
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism has affirmed that the country’s tourism sector continues to welcome visitors and operate normally despite ongoing regional developments.
In a statement, the ministry said the tourism sector across the UAE is continuing to function in line with directions issued by the relevant authorities, while developments are being closely and continuously monitored.
The ministry added that hotels, resorts, tourist and cultural attractions, as well as shopping centres, are receiving guests and providing services within the approved regulatory frameworks and in full compliance with safety and quality standards.
It noted that the relevant authorities are monitoring operational conditions and occupancy levels on a daily basis to ensure the smooth delivery of services and to address any challenges that may arise swiftly and efficiently.
The ministry also advised visitors to communicate directly with accommodation establishments or tourism service providers to obtain the latest updates related to bookings or programmes.
It reaffirmed that the safety and comfort of visitors remain a top priority, adding that the ministry continues to coordinate closely with its partners across the sector to ensure the stability and continuity of the tourism experience in the UAE in light of current circumstances.