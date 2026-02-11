Al Layan Oasis explained: Inside Dubai's desert transformation project

One of the most distinctive features of the oasis is its extensive network of walking and cycling tracks, totaling 14 kilometers in length. What makes this network particularly special is the inclusion of 4 kilometers of elevated paths that rise five meters above ground level. These elevated walkways will offer visitors panoramic views of the entire oasis, the central lake, and the surrounding desert landscape, creating unique vantage points for photography, bird watching, or simply taking in the scenery. These elevated paths will also connect seamlessly with existing routes in the Al Marmoom area, integrating the oasis into Dubai's broader network of outdoor recreational infrastructure.