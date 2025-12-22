Dubai launches new initiative to boost nature tourism and outdoor experiences

Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “The launch of the UAE’s first integrated RV route reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to developing innovative and sustainable tourism models that enhance quality of life and create new economic opportunities. By establishing the regulatory and infrastructure foundations for RV routes and parks, Dubai Municipality is enabling private-sector participation while offering residents and visitors new ways to experience Dubai’s natural environments through accessible, family-oriented outdoor destinations.”