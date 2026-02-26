IRTH Group unveils Haus of Tenet: Dubai's first art-led commercial spaces

Grounded in strong design principles and functional planning, Haus of Tenet is a new landmark that makes an architectural statement for those who lead, not follow. Defined by clarity of form and disciplined simplicity, the building is shaped by purpose rather than excess. At its heart, a powerful cantilever cuts through the volume, becoming a bold expression. More than a structural achievement, it becomes the soul of the design, it expresses a building conceived not for the ordinary, but for those who think ahead - innovators, leaders, and visionaries shaping the future.