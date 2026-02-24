GOLD/FOREX
Tata Group, OpenAI to build big AI hub in India, give ChatGPT to staff

Thousands of Tata staff to get Enterprise ChatGPT access under deal

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
N Chadrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Sam Altman, CEO Open AI
Supplied

Dubai: In a major boost for India’s artificial intelligence plans, the Tata Group has partnered with OpenAI to build a large AI facility in India and expand the use of AI tools across businesses.

The announcement was made in Dubai on February 24, 2026. The partnership will involve Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the IT arm of Tata Group.

As part of the deal, TCS and OpenAI will work together to build AI infrastructure in India.

In the first phase, TCS will set up AI infrastructure with a capacity of 100 megawatts (MW). This can later be expanded to 1 gigawatt (GW). The facility is meant to support advanced AI systems and help position India as a global AI hub.

TCS set up its HyperVault unit in 2025 to build large, secure data centres designed for AI. These centres will run on green energy and are built to handle heavy computing needs.

ChatGPT access for Tata employees

Several thousand Tata Group employees will get access to Enterprise ChatGPT. The company says this will improve productivity and accelerate innovation.

TCS will also use OpenAI’s Codex to improve software development work.

The two companies also plan to create AI solutions tailored for different industries, combining OpenAI’s AI technology with TCS’ industry knowledge.

More to follow...

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
