Thousands of Tata staff to get Enterprise ChatGPT access under deal
Dubai: In a major boost for India’s artificial intelligence plans, the Tata Group has partnered with OpenAI to build a large AI facility in India and expand the use of AI tools across businesses.
The announcement was made in Dubai on February 24, 2026. The partnership will involve Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the IT arm of Tata Group.
As part of the deal, TCS and OpenAI will work together to build AI infrastructure in India.
In the first phase, TCS will set up AI infrastructure with a capacity of 100 megawatts (MW). This can later be expanded to 1 gigawatt (GW). The facility is meant to support advanced AI systems and help position India as a global AI hub.
TCS set up its HyperVault unit in 2025 to build large, secure data centres designed for AI. These centres will run on green energy and are built to handle heavy computing needs.
Several thousand Tata Group employees will get access to Enterprise ChatGPT. The company says this will improve productivity and accelerate innovation.
TCS will also use OpenAI’s Codex to improve software development work.
The two companies also plan to create AI solutions tailored for different industries, combining OpenAI’s AI technology with TCS’ industry knowledge.
More to follow...