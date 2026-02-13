India’s Budget 2026-27: A new chapter in the India-UAE economic partnership

At the heart of this partnership lies the Indian diaspora in the UAE — the living, breathing bridge between our nations. Accounting for 19.2% of India’s inward remittances, they are not just contributors, but co-creators of prosperity. The budget addresses their needs with sensitivity and foresight. A one-time six-month foreign asset disclosure window eases financial transitions for returning NRIs. To attract global expertise based in the UAE, non-resident professionals will enjoy income tax exemption on global income for up to five years.