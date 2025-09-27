India-UAE $100b non-oil trade goal ‘within reach’, says Modi advisor

Doubling non-oil, non-precious metals trade between India and the UAE to $100 billion in the next three to four years is “absolutely achievable”, said Professor Gaurav Vallabh, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council.

Vallabh told Gulf News that the strong bilateral relationship, a large Indian diaspora in the UAE and the Global South framework outlined by Modi make this target “realistic”.

“CEPA was only the starting point – removing tariff barriers opens the gate, but frictions beyond tariffs need constant resolution. Both countries are committed, and I am confident we will reach this $100 billion target,” he said, noting that small frictions do arise in trade.