India-UAE CEPA drives record trade tie-ups, reveals UIBC-UC study

The UIBC-UC study positions CEPA as a key driver of bilateral trade, sectoral diversification, and strategic collaboration, offering actionable insights for policymakers, investors, and enterprises aiming to harness the full potential of the India-UAE partnership.

Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of UIBC-UC, said: “CEPA is no longer just a trade pact, it’s a blueprint for the future. This partnership exemplifies how political will, shared vision, and aligned strengths can co-create a model for cross-regional cooperation, innovation, and global leadership.”

The meeting featured senior officials from both governments, members of the UIBC-UC, and founding business leaders including Faizal Kottikollon, Rizwan Soomar, Major General (Retd.) Sharafuddin Sharaf, and board members from major corporations. Discussions were followed by a luncheon with industry leaders and government representatives, providing a platform for dialogue on scaling CEPA’s potential.

The report recommends deepening cooperation in clean energy, digital integration, education, research ecosystems, and human capital development, while also exploring opportunities in multilateral groupings such as BRICS, G20, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).

The UIBC-UC paper emphasizes CEPA as more than a trade agreement—it is a blueprint for long-term economic and strategic cooperation. By leveraging India’s manufacturing and technology strengths alongside the UAE’s infrastructure, investment capacity, and global reach, the partnership aims to serve as a model for innovation-led, resilient cross-border collaboration.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.