India-UAE CEPA drives record trade tie-ups, reveals UIBC-UC study

UAE-India Business Council – UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) has released a landmark study
Dubai: The UAE-India Business Council – UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) has released a landmark study highlighting the transformative impact of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on India-UAE economic ties.
The study, titled “Strength in Synergy: Unlocking India-UAE CEPA Global Potential,” outlines CEPA’s operational and strategic impact across trade, investment, and emerging sectors.
Record Trade Growth: Non-oil bilateral trade reached US$37.6 billion in the first half of 2025, up 33.9% from the same period in 2024.
Sectoral Expansion: CEPA has accelerated growth in gems and jewellery, food processing, telecom, green energy, and digital services.
Emerging Sectors: The agreement has opened avenues for AI, space technology, sustainability, and financial integration, enhancing strategic collaboration.
Investment Hub: The UAE continues to serve as a preferred destination for Indian high-net-worth individuals and family offices, enabling joint ventures and long-term economic alignment.
The UIBC-UC paper emphasizes CEPA as more than a trade agreement—it is a blueprint for long-term economic and strategic cooperation. By leveraging India’s manufacturing and technology strengths alongside the UAE’s infrastructure, investment capacity, and global reach, the partnership aims to serve as a model for innovation-led, resilient cross-border collaboration.
The report recommends deepening cooperation in clean energy, digital integration, education, research ecosystems, and human capital development, while also exploring opportunities in multilateral groupings such as BRICS, G20, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).
The meeting featured senior officials from both governments, members of the UIBC-UC, and founding business leaders including Faizal Kottikollon, Rizwan Soomar, Major General (Retd.) Sharafuddin Sharaf, and board members from major corporations. Discussions were followed by a luncheon with industry leaders and government representatives, providing a platform for dialogue on scaling CEPA’s potential.
Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of UIBC-UC, said: “CEPA is no longer just a trade pact, it’s a blueprint for the future. This partnership exemplifies how political will, shared vision, and aligned strengths can co-create a model for cross-regional cooperation, innovation, and global leadership.”
The UIBC-UC study positions CEPA as a key driver of bilateral trade, sectoral diversification, and strategic collaboration, offering actionable insights for policymakers, investors, and enterprises aiming to harness the full potential of the India-UAE partnership.
