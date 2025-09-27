Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with India surges 94% in 2024: ADDED Chairman

“Today, India is one of our largest trading partners,” said Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, noting that since signing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022, Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with India has grown from “strength to strength”.

“In 2023, it rose by 13.7 per cent and soared 94 per cent in 2024. We are building on a legacy of collaboration to shape a future of shared prosperity, and there is enormous scope to deepen our trade, expand mutual investments, and co-create the industries of the future.”

Al Zaabi highlighted that Abu Dhabi is a “trusted, future-ready” partner for India’s growth story, with ample opportunities in sectors including food, Agrictech, financial services, advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure, smart transport, sustainable energy, and healthcare.