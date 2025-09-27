Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with India surges 94% in 2024: ADDED Chairman

Abu Dhabi–India Business Forum deepens trade, investment ties
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with India surged by 94 per cent in 2024, highlighting the growing strength of economic ties between the two markets, according to officials at the Abu Dhabi–India Business Forum.
Co-organised by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the forum brought together government and private-sector leaders to explore opportunities to deepen trade and investment.
“Today, India is one of our largest trading partners,” said Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, noting that since signing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022, Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with India has grown from “strength to strength”.
“In 2023, it rose by 13.7 per cent and soared 94 per cent in 2024. We are building on a legacy of collaboration to shape a future of shared prosperity, and there is enormous scope to deepen our trade, expand mutual investments, and co-create the industries of the future.”
Al Zaabi highlighted that Abu Dhabi is a “trusted, future-ready” partner for India’s growth story, with ample opportunities in sectors including food, Agrictech, financial services, advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure, smart transport, sustainable energy, and healthcare.
The forum, attended by India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and senior officials from Abu Dhabi, served as suitable platform to match opportunity with capability, aligning India’s push in electronics, automotive, EVs, batteries, and pharmaceuticals with Abu Dhabi’s industrial strategy. Discussions also highlighted India’s $250-billion tech and business-services sector and Global Capability Centres as complementary to the emirate’s strengths. The forum noted that emerging trade corridors are lowering frictions and shortening time-to-market for firms on both sides.
Bilateral trade between the UAE and India is fast approaching the $100-billion target set for 2030. In 2024, UAE’s non-oil trade with India grew 20.5 per cent to Dh240 billion ($65.4 billion), up from Dh199.3 billion ($54.3 billion) in 2023. The growth momentum continues into first half of 2025, with trade rising 33.9 per cent to Dh138 billion ($37.6 billion). UAE investments in India reached more than Dh84.4 billion ($23 billion) in 2024, making the country India’s seventh-largest global investor.
The forum also showcased how Abu Dhabi’s globally connected infrastructure and pro-investment ecosystem, combined with India’s market scale and technological reach, are creating a corridor for innovation, joint ventures, and job creation.
