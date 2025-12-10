GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi: Hudayriyat Island’s first waterfront community sells out in 24 hours, raises Dh3 billion

Gated neighbourhood features 330 premium residences, 157 villas, penthouses

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Bashayer, the first waterfront community on Hudayriyat Island offering views of Al Bateen and Abu Dhabi’s skyline, has sold out within 24 hours of its launch, generating Dh3 billion in sales, Modon announced.

The gated neighbourhood comprises 157 villas and 330 premium residences in two low-rise terraced buildings.

Amenities include a clubhouse with a rooftop infinity pool, a children’s playground, multiple sports courts, and a 3.5-kilometre waterfront promenade with walkable piers and a linear park connecting the community.

The homes range from ultra-premium four- and five-bedroom villas to one- to three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom penthouses.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said the rapid sales reaffirm Hudayriyat Island’s strong appeal to both local and international investors.
“Modon’s visible commitment to creating destinations that enrich lives and inspire a sense of belonging ensures that each new community represents outstanding long-term value, underpinned by a strong lifestyle promise.”

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said Bashayer presents a rare opportunity to own an ultra-premium home on a world-class waterfront.
“The rapid sell out of Bashayer reaffirms the appeal of Hudayriyat Island as a world-class destination and the confidence buyers and investors continue to place in the quality of our developments.”

