Abu Dhabi opens new recreational fishing platforms at Al Bateen and Arabian Gulf Park

The municipality clarified that there are six general rules and regulations that must be adhered to in the designated recreational fishing areas. These include permitting fishing only in designated areas using line and rod exclusively by holders of a recreational fishing license. The use of prohibited equipment such as fishing nets is not allowed. The use of bicycles or glass containers is considered a violation of site regulations. Smoking is only permitted in designated areas. Visitors are urged to enjoy their time without damaging or vandalizing public property, and to report any violations or illegal practices.