Abu Dhabi opens new recreational fishing platforms at Al Bateen and Arabian Gulf Park

New facilities expand total fishing sites to 15, with licensed anglers welcome daily
Abu Dhabi City Municipality, in cooperation and partnership with Abu Dhabi Maritime, inaugurated two dedicated platforms for recreational fishing enthusiasts at Al Bateen Beach and Arabian Gulf Park in Abu Dhabi. The inauguration was attended by Ahmed Fadel Al Mehairbi, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality. This initiative falls within the efforts of the Department of Municipalities and Transport to provide outstanding recreational facilities that meet the needs of all segments of the community.
This step aims to promote marine activities and traditional hobbies while providing a safe and sustainable environment for recreational fishing. Each platform has a total area of 190 square meters, with a fishing frontage extending up to 45 meters. The municipality confirmed that both platforms are open to fishing enthusiasts from 6:00 a.m. until 12:00 midnight, and noted that they have been equipped with a wide range of services and amenities.
For fishing enthusiasts, Abu Dhabi City Municipality announced via its official social media accounts that the opening of the two new fishing platforms at Al Bateen Beach and Arabian Gulf Park has raised the total number of designated recreational fishing locations to 15 safe sites across various areas of Abu Dhabi.
The municipality explained that the approved fishing sites are distributed across several areas, including Al Bateen Beach, food truck parking areas, Al Bateen Public Beach, Arabian Gulf Street, Park No. 5, and the Abu Dhabi Corniche waterfront. The two new platforms receive fishing enthusiasts from 6:00 a.m. until 12:00 midnight. Each platform covers an area of 190 square meters, with a fishing frontage of up to 45 meters. They serve as recreational destinations for fishing enthusiasts and enhance community services in line with the priority of promoting residents’ happiness.
The sites are spread across multiple locations, including one site in front of City Garden, four sites in front of Lake Garden, three sites in front of the Formal Park, one site in front of Al Nozha Park, one site in front of Sarouh Towers, in addition to the two new platforms at Al Bateen Beach and Arabian Gulf Park. All locations have been equipped with essential services that ensure the comfort and safety of anglers, such as waste bins, seating areas, and water coolers.
The municipality clarified that there are six general rules and regulations that must be adhered to in the designated recreational fishing areas. These include permitting fishing only in designated areas using line and rod exclusively by holders of a recreational fishing license. The use of prohibited equipment such as fishing nets is not allowed. The use of bicycles or glass containers is considered a violation of site regulations. Smoking is only permitted in designated areas. Visitors are urged to enjoy their time without damaging or vandalizing public property, and to report any violations or illegal practices.
The municipality also called on all fishing enthusiasts on public beaches to adhere to general cleanliness standards in fishing areas, contribute to maintaining a clean public appearance, and refrain from leaving any waste that could pollute the marine environment or the beach. It stressed the importance of strengthening community responsibility in protecting and preserving natural facilities.
The municipality stated that it has provided appropriate facilities for anglers to help maintain cleanliness and public appearance. These include waste bins, seating areas, and water coolers carefully distributed to ensure anglers’ comfort and safety, reflecting its commitment to supporting community activities within a well-organized and safe environment.
The municipality also continuously implements awareness campaigns through its social media platforms to raise awareness about authorized fishing locations and promote adherence to sound environmental practices in Abu Dhabi and its surrounding areas.
To practice recreational fishing, individuals are required to obtain a fishing license by applying through the “TAMM” platform, with licenses issued by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi. According to Regulation No. (4) of 2023 on the regulation of recreational fishing in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, all fish species found in the emirate’s fishing waters may be caught, with the exception of 10 marine species that are prohibited under the regulation, and 24 species for which specific catch limits have been set due to their classification as “overexploited” species.
Regulation No. (4) of 2023 aims to support recreational fishing activities and enhance marine fishing sports across the emirate.
