UAE authorities warn of intense rain and rough seas

Public urged to stay cautious over the week
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall this week. It is expected to be occasionally heavy, and is forecast to hit various parts of Abu Dhabi and other emirates from Saturday, December 13, through to Friday, December 19, 2025.
Authorities have urged the public to take precautions and follow official guidance as conditions evolve.
The National Centre of Meteorology said that rainfall is most likely over coastal areas and islands, with showers becoming more frequent and intense toward the end of the period.
In Abu Dhabi city, there is a chance of light to moderate rain at intervals from Saturday through Wednesday, with the likelihood of heavier showers by Thursday and Friday, particularly near the coast and on surrounding islands.
In Al Ain, the forecast calls for a chance of rain mainly towards Thursday and Friday. In the Al Dhafra region, rainfall is similarly predicted at intervals early in the period, with an increased probability of heavier downpours later in the week.
On Sunday, the skies are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy with convective clouds bringing scattered rainfall, especially across coastal and northern areas, and temperatures dipping slightly.
Winds will be light to moderate southeasterly before shifting northwesterly, freshening at times with cloud cover and generating blowing dust, with speeds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour reaching 45 kilometres per hour.
The Arabian Gulf is forecast to be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times under cloudy conditions, while the Sea of Oman should remain slight to moderate.
For Monday, partly cloudy to cloudy skies will persist, with a chance of showers in some coastal and northern regions. Winds will vary from southeasterly to northeasterly and may freshen to 40 kilometres per hour, with the sea state slight to moderate but becoming rough by night and into Tuesday morning in the Arabian Gulf.
On Tuesday, more widespread convective rainfall is expected, with moderate to fresh southeasterly winds turning northwesterly and strengthening with cloud cover, causing blowing dust and sand.
Wind speeds could reach 50 kilometres per hour, and seas are expected to be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf, with the Sea of Oman moderate and occasionally rough.
Wednesday will see continued cloud cover with scattered showers, moderate to fresh winds and stronger gusts in cloudy conditions, and rough to moderate seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Later in the week, from Tuesday 16 to Friday 19 December, an upper‑level low pressure system accompanied by a cold air mass is expected to deepen over the region.
Cloud cover will increase in scattered areas with more convective development, leading to rainfall of varying intensity at intervals, sometimes with thunder and lightning and the possibility of hail in some areas.
Winds are forecast to be moderate to fresh, strengthening at times with convective cloud activity and raising blowing dust and sand that could reduce horizontal visibility.
Marine conditions will generally be slight to moderate across both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, but seas may become rough at times in association with cloud activity and stronger winds.
The National Centre of Meteorology said it will continue to monitor conditions around the clock and provide updates. It urged residents and visitors to adhere to recommended safety procedures and follow instructions from relevant authorities during the period of unsettled weather.
