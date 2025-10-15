Rain-ready in the UAE: Essential car care and driving tips for wet roads

When rain lashes the UAE, it’s more than a rare weather event — it tests motorists unaccustomed to sustained wet conditions. Sudden downpours, slick highways, and flash floods can turn even routine commutes into risky ventures in minutes. Following this week’s rainfall, Dubai Police issued urgent advisories urging drivers to slow down, stay alert, and avoid streets where water has accumulated. With the National Centre of Meteorology forecasting more unstable conditions in the weeks ahead — typical during the seasonal shift from summer to winter — taking a few proactive steps can make all the difference. Whether you’re on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road or a narrow street in Ras Al Khaimah, these practical tips will help keep you safe and your vehicle in top condition.