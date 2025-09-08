Affordable EVs in the UAE: Five picks under Dh150,000

The Seal brings an award-winning design, a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, and a premium audio setup that would shame cars twice the price. But it’s not just about show. With up to 570 km range (WLTP) thanks to 82.5kWh battery capacity, 150 kW DC fast charging that tops up from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in less than half an hour, and acceleration as quick as 3.8 seconds in the AWD version, the Seal feels like a statement of intent.