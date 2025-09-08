Affordable EVs in the UAE: Five picks under Dh150,000

These EVs prove you can embrace sustainability and style without overspending
For years, the perception around electric vehicles (EVs) in the UAE was that they were either luxury showpieces or compact runabouts with extremely limited range. That narrative is shifting — and quickly. Thanks to competitive global players and an increasingly EV-friendly ecosystem in the UAE, buyers today can step into a technologically advanced, well-equipped EV for less than Dh150,000. Here are five models making the strongest case for affordable electric mobility in the UAE.
BYD is today one of the biggest names in the EV world — it’s the world’s largest EV maker by volume. The Seal is a stylish electric sedan that undercuts European rivals while offering a package that feels anything but entry-level.
The Seal brings an award-winning design, a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, and a premium audio setup that would shame cars twice the price. But it’s not just about show. With up to 570 km range (WLTP) thanks to 82.5kWh battery capacity, 150 kW DC fast charging that tops up from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in less than half an hour, and acceleration as quick as 3.8 seconds in the AWD version, the Seal feels like a statement of intent.
BYD’s Blade Battery and cell-to-body integration also deliver structural rigidity on par with luxury sedans, while the iTAC system ensures power is deployed intelligently, reducing slip and sharpening handling. In short: this is the car that proves “budget-friendly” EVs don’t have to feel compromised.
The MG4 is quickly becoming a favourite among buyers looking for an affordable yet engaging EV. Built on SAIC’s new Modular Scalable Platform, the MG4 is rear-wheel drive with 50:50 weight distribution — traits usually reserved for sports saloons.
Three battery sizes (51 kWh, 64 kWh, and 77kWh) give ranges up to 530KM (WLTP), while performance is lively, with a 150kW e-motor launching it from 0–100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds and in less than 4 seconds in the XPower variant. Inside, the MG4 is practical with a flat-floor cabin, generous infotainment, and a minimalist but smartly laid-out dashboard.
This is the car for someone who enjoys driving as much as they value efficiency — spirited enough for weekend runs up Jebel Jais, but affordable enough for daily commutes.
Volvo’s first compact all-electric SUV, the EX30, is redefining what premium looks like under Dh100K. The car carries the familiar Scandinavian design language — clean lines, a digital take on the Thor’s Hammer headlights, and interiors inspired by nature with ambient lighting themes.
Battery options include a cost-efficient LFP pack for city use, and an extended range version stretching to 476km. For thrill-seekers, the Twin Motor Performance variant hits 0 – 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds — Volvo’s fastest car ever.
With Google built-in infotainment, a suite of safety systems (including cyclist alert for dooring accidents), and an 8-year battery warranty, the EX30 brings Volvo’s safety-first ethos into the EV mainstream.
Launched by Al Habtoor Motors, the JAC E30X is aimed squarely at urban EV adopters in the UAE. Its compact hatchback proportions make it a city-friendly option, yet it still offers a respectable 400 km of range from its 51.5 kWh battery, and decent performance with peak power of 100 kW and a maximum torque of 175Nm.
Features like a 15.6-inch infotainment screen (in flagship trims), ventilated seats, and a 360-degree camera give it a surprisingly upmarket feel. Safety kit includes lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control — features rarely seen in this price bracket.
For younger buyers or those seeking a second family car, the E30X ticks a lot of boxes, blending affordability with credible EV tech.
Chevrolet’s Spark EUV enters the UAE market as one of the most affordable EVs on sale. With 360 km range, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen supporting Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a 360-degree camera with parking assist, it punches above its weight in terms of kit.
Cargo flexibility (up to 1,375 litres with rear seats folded) makes it practical for small families, while driving modes — Eco, Normal, Sport — add versatility. It may not match the refinement of some of the other cars here, but with an 8-year/160,000 km battery warranty, the Spark EUV represents accessible, fuss-free electric motoring.
The sub-Dh150,000 EV segment in the UAE is suddenly one of the most exciting corners of the market. Whether it’s the tech sophistication of the BYD Seal, the premium safety of the Volvo EX30, or the sheer affordability of the Spark EUV, there’s now something for every buyer profile.
For UAE motorists, this isn’t just about cheaper running costs or ticking an eco-box — it’s about choice. And for the first time, those choices look compelling enough to rival petrol-powered counterparts.
Sony Thomas is a senior automotive journalist
