$15,700 'electric Corolla' shocks market: Toyota BZ3 drops with lidar — Tesla and BYD in trouble?

The 2026 model of Toyota bZ3 packs China-first EV smarts at killer prices
Toyota-FAW just dropped a New Year’s electric vehicle (EV) bomb.
The joint venture between Japanese and Chinese carmaker rolled out the bZ3 2026 edition (initially available in China), blending shark-nose style with lidar brains aimed at self-driving tech for peanuts prices.
Dubbed the “electric Corolla” for its sleek sedan shape and Toyota reliability, the bZ3 packs EV smarts at killer prices.
The latest juggernaut from the FAW-Toyota joint venture:
Joy trim: Just 109,800 yuan (~$15,700) with 517 km range.
Pro level: 129,800 yuan (~$18,600) blasting 616 km.
This refreshed bZ3 packs Momenta 5.0 ADAS wizardry — urban / highway navigate on autopilot (NOA), remote parking.
Momenta 5.0 ADAS standard: Urban/highway NOA, remote parking via 32 sensors (lidar roof-mounted, 5 radars, 12 ultrasonics, 11 cameras), 544 TOPS chip for Level 2+ autonomy.
Think self-parking sedan spotting your grocery parking slot.
Exterior tweaks: Hammerhead shark grille, horizontal taillight bars, hidden handles, fresh "Dark Cloud Green" vibe.
Mid-size beast: 4725 x 1835 x 1475-1480 mm, 2880 mm wheelbase (Corolla-plus space). Hammerhead shark grille, through-type lights, hidden handles, new "Dark Cloud Green" shade.
Power, charging: Single-motor FWD Joy trim's 181 hp + 49.9 kWh BYD Blade battery (LFP safe AF), Pro's 241 hp + 65.3 kWh for a (very) decent range (517 km) on a full charge.
DC fast-charge: Charging can hit 30-80% in 27 minutes.
Inside: Massive 15.6-inch screen swap (bye, old vertical), ambient lights, AI voice buddy chatting away.
Toyota-FAW bZ3 still struggles against China's EV titans. Older 2023 model grabbed 5K orders Day 1 at 169,000 yuan but averaged modest ~5K/month since.
FAW/GAC Toyota sold ~40K BEVs total in 2024. The fresh 2026 bZ3 launches at 93,800 yuan (~$13.4K) — for the Joy trim. At that price point, industry pundits say it could disrupt rivals.
bZ3’s edge: Half Model 3 price (230,000 yuan), BYD Blade battery, lidar ADAS.
What analysts predict: Surge vs BYD Seal (150,000 yuan)
Caveat: Toyota's late EV start (and dependence on BYD for batteries) means playing catch-up in the world's fiercest market. Pricing yet unknown outside China.
Power & Range
Joy Trim: 181 hp motor, 49.9 kWh BYD Blade LFP battery, 517 km CLTC range (~$15,700).
Pro Trim: 241 hp motor, 65.3 kWh Blade battery, 616 km range (~$18,600).
Single-motor FWD: 30-80% DC fast-charge in 27 minutes — zippy like a Corolla on steroids.
Interior perks: 15.6-inch horizontal touchscreen (up from 12.8-inch vertical), ambient lighting, AI voice assistant—techy cockpit for daily commutes or long hauls.
China EV Sales Reality Check (2025)
|Maker
|2025 Sales (Global)
|China Dominance
|BYD
|2M+ EVs
|#1, crushed Tesla
|Tesla
|1.64M (↓8%)
|Model 3/Y still strong
|Toyota
|~40K BEVs (China)
|Distant 3rd, catching up
