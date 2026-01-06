$15,700 'electric Corolla' shocks market: Toyota BZ3 drops with lidar — Tesla and BYD in trouble?

NOA

Urban/Highway NOA (Navigate on Autopilot) is an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) that enables a vehicle to drive itself on both complex city streets and highways, handling tasks like lane changes, overtaking, navigating intersections with traffic lights, and managing ramps, moving from basic L2 functions towards higher levels of autonomy (L2.9/L3) for more human-like, end-to-end driving experiences.