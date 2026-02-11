Toyota's all-electric 3-row Highlander launched with 515km range

Japanese carmaker ditches gas, hybrid as all-electric Highlander set to roll out
Toyota has officially unveiled its all-electric three-row Highlander.
This marks a major milestone for the automaker: the fifth-generation Highlander ditches gas and hybrid powertrains entirely in favour of a battery-electric platform.
It is Toyota’s fourth BEV in the US lineup and the first three-row electric vehicle, which will be assembled in the US.
Range: Up to 320 miles
Assembly: Kentucky
Native NACS port (compatible with Tesla’s Supercharger network)
Two battery options: 77kWh & 95.8kWh
Charges from 0% to 80% in ~30 mins
Battery Preconditioning feature
14" center screen, 12.3" driver’s display
Seats up to 7 (with optional bench seat)
45 cubic feet of storage with rear seats folded
Vehicle-to-load (V2L)
338hp on AWD (221hp on FWD)
Standard heated front seats; available ventilated front seats and heated second row
Available fixed glass panoramic roof
Optional Head Up Display
Two wireless phone chargers
18 total cupholders
Batteries sourced in America from Toyota’s newly opened $14b battery assembly plant in Liberty, North Carolina
Standard: Latest Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 suite, including advanced driver aids (can't self-drive)
The SUV is 199" long
Two trims: Limited or XLE, available with FWD or AWD
Deliveries begin in late 2026
Price to be announced later
The company said the Highlander targets family buyers who want practicality, range, and modern features without sacrificing the familiar Highlander nameplate.
Production is set for Toyota’s Georgetown, Kentucky plant, with batteries sourced from the company’s new facility in Liberty, North Carolina.
Deliveries are scheduled to begin in late 2026.
Designed to blend family practicality with zero-emissions driving, the electric Highlander offers a claimed driving range of up to 515 km (320 miles) on a full charge.
Built on Toyota’s dedicated EV platform, the three-row SUV is expected to feature dual-motor all-wheel drive in higher variants, delivering stronger performance and improved traction.
Entry variants may come with a single-motor front-wheel-drive setup to maximise efficiency.
Fast-charging capability is anticipated, with DC charging allowing the battery to replenish from 10% to 80% in around 30 minutes, depending on charger capacity.
Inside, the electric Highlander retains its spacious seven-seat layout, targeting large families and urban commuters alike.
Expect a large central touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully digital instrument cluster, Toyota Safety Sense driver-assistance suite, panoramic sunroof options, and flexible cargo space with fold-flat rear rows.
Toyota has not yet confirmed final pricing, but industry estimates suggest the all-electric Highlander could start at around $45,000 to $55,000, depending on configuration and market.
Higher-spec AWD versions may push closer to the $60,000 mark.
With growing demand for large electric SUVs, the Highlander EV positions Toyota to compete directly with rivals like the Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 7, and Tesla Model Y (in three-row markets).
More details on final specifications, trims, and availability to follow.
Design and dimensions
The 2027 Highlander features a sleek, modern redesign with sharp lines, a streamlined profile, and distinctive lighting elements that give it a more futuristic presence than its predecessor. At approximately 199 inches long, 78.3 inches wide, and 67.3 inches tall on a 120.1-inch wheelbase, it maintains competitive dimensions for the three-row SUV segment while offering improved aerodynamics for efficiency.
Powertrain and Performance
Buyers can choose from two battery packs and multiple drivetrain configurations:
77 kWh battery (standard on base models):
– Front-wheel drive (XLE): 221 horsepower and 198 lb-ft of torque.
– All-wheel drive: 338 horsepower and 323 lb-ft of torque.
95.8 kWh battery (available on AWD XLE, standard on Limited):
– All-wheel drive only: 338 horsepower and 323 lb-ft of torque.
AWD models deliver strong acceleration thanks to instant electric torque, while the FWD variant prioritizes efficiency. The Highlander also includes off-road modes and crawl control on AWD versions for light adventure use, as per Inside EVs
Toyota estimates up to 320 miles of range on the larger 95.8 kWh battery (XLE and Limited AWD models).
The smaller 77 kWh pack delivers around 287 miles in FWD configuration and slightly less with AWD.
Real-world figures will depend on wheel and tire choices — 19-inch wheels with aero covers come standard, while the Limited offers optional 22-inch wheels.
Charging is competitive: DC fast charging reaches 10-80% in approximately 30 minutes.
The cabin emphasises family comfort and premium touches. It seats up to seven passengers (with an optional second-row bench) and offers 15.9 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, expanding to 45.6 cubic feet with the third row folded.
The Highlander will be offered in two trims—XLE and Limited—with FWD or AWD options (Limited is AWD-only).
Pricing has not yet been announced, though expectations point to a starting price in the mid-$50,000 range, positioning it competitively against vehicles like the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 9.
This launch represents a significant step in Toyota’s electrification strategy.
By producing the Highlander EV in the US with American-sourced batteries, Toyota aims to appeal to buyers seeking domestic manufacturing, strong range, and proven family-hauling capability in an electric package.
While it lacks the autonomous driving features of some competitors, the 2027 Highlander’s combination of range, practicality, fast charging, and V2L functionality makes it a compelling option for families transitioning to electric vehicles.