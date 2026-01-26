Highland Agro Foods Pvt Ltd strengthens global footprint with Middle East and GCC expansion

The firm is a leading seafood processing & exporting firm
Headquartered in Balasore, Odisha, India, Highland Group has rapidly established itself as a leading integrated seafood processing and export organisation, positioning the city as a key hub in the global shrimp value chain. Over the past six years, the group has recorded strong growth under the leadership of Managing Director Pratik Jena, supported by the entrepreneurial vision of the founding family. Jena, a Brunel University (London) graduate with specialisation in international business and global logistics, has driven the group’s transformation into a globally aligned enterprise with a strong focus on sustainability, operational excellence, and market diversification.
The group operates one of India’s most advanced Seafood Processing Factory and Cold Storage facilities, supported by international certifications including FSSC 22000, HACCP, BRC, HALAL, BAP, and IFS. Its premium seafood portfolio is exported to major markets across North America, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia, reinforcing Highland Group’s reputation for quality, compliance, and reliability.
Founded by Rabindra Kumar Jena, an engineer-turned-entrepreneur who is also the company’s chairman, the group has expanded beyond seafood into mining, steel, real estate, PVC manufacturing, feed production, IT-BPO, and retail. With decades of cross-sector experience, Jena has recently initiated premium business ventures in the UAE, marking a strategic move into the GCC.
As part of its Middle East strategy, Al Fresco H.A.F Overseas Trading L.L.C., launched in Dubai in February 2023 and led by Anil Nandanan, aims to supply premium fresh and frozen seafood, processed meat, poultry, and frozen vegetables to clients across the UAE, GCC, and wider MENA region. The company targets the HORECA sector, catering to companies, and re-export markets, with plans to expand into high-end retail in the next phase of growth.
