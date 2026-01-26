Highland Agro Foods Pvt Ltd strengthens global footprint with Middle East and GCC expansion

Headquartered in Balasore, Odisha, India, Highland Group has rapidly established itself as a leading integrated seafood processing and export organisation, positioning the city as a key hub in the global shrimp value chain. Over the past six years, the group has recorded strong growth under the leadership of Managing Director Pratik Jena, supported by the entrepreneurial vision of the founding family. Jena, a Brunel University (London) graduate with specialisation in international business and global logistics, has driven the group’s transformation into a globally aligned enterprise with a strong focus on sustainability, operational excellence, and market diversification.