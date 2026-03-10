Safeer Group announces state-of-the-art distribution centre in Sajjah

Built on a 250,000 sq. ft. plot with over 300,000 sq. ft. of warehousing space, the new facility is designed to consolidate the Group’s distribution operations under one highly efficient, technology-enabled hub. The centre will feature state-of-the-art automation, alongside extensive applications of machine learning and intelligent systems, enabling smarter routing, real-time inventory visibility, predictive demand planning, and enhanced accuracy across all logistics functions. By centralizing inventory and integrating advanced technologies, the hub will streamline operations, boost stock availability, and significantly reduce turnaround times for deliveries across the UAE.