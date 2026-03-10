Safeer Group announces state-of-the-art distribution centre in Sajjah

The new 300,000+ sq. ft. hub advances Safeer Group’s UAE expansion and food security
The new 300,000+ sq. ft. warehousing and processing hub marks a significant milestone in the Group’s expansion strategy, supporting the UAE’s food security vision and the nation’s growing population, and increasing food reserve demand.
Sharjah: Safeer Group today announced the launch of its cutting-edge distribution centre in Sajjah, an emerging industrial district in Sharjah known for its strategic access to major highways, ports, and transport corridors. The development represents a major leap forward in the Group’s logistics, supply chain, and nationwide retail expansion plans.
Built on a 250,000 sq. ft. plot with over 300,000 sq. ft. of warehousing space, the new facility is designed to consolidate the Group’s distribution operations under one highly efficient, technology-enabled hub. The centre will feature state-of-the-art automation, alongside extensive applications of machine learning and intelligent systems, enabling smarter routing, real-time inventory visibility, predictive demand planning, and enhanced accuracy across all logistics functions. By centralizing inventory and integrating advanced technologies, the hub will streamline operations, boost stock availability, and significantly reduce turnaround times for deliveries across the UAE.
The hub will support the majority of Safeer Group’s retail brands, including Safeer Market, Eternity, Smart Baby, Shoes 4 Us, Safeer Décor, and Design Corner and the much awaited youth brand Youniq.
In addition, the new centre features dedicated meat-processing and food-processing units, strengthening the Group’s capability to service its supermarkets with fresher, safer, and more consistent food offerings. This advancement directly aligns with the UAE’s broader commitment to enhancing food security and ensuring uninterrupted access to essential goods for its rapidly growing population.
“This distribution centre represents the future of Safeer Group,” said Ashraf El Gemal, the company’s fresh food manager. “With the UAE’s population at an all-time high and thousands of new residents entering the country every month, demand for essential retail continues to surge. This state-of-the-art hub positions us perfectly to meet that demand with speed and efficiency.”
The facility will act as a central supply engine for all Safeer Group outlets across the UAE, supporting the Group’s ambitious growth pipeline. Safeer Market is gearing up for multiple new store openings in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting strong consumer demand and the brand’s growing footprint in residential communities.
Beyond grocery expansion, Safeer Group is also developing new community centres across key neighbourhoods in the Emirates, offering residents accessible spaces that integrate shopping, dining, and daily services under one roof.
“The UAE continues to experience one of the world’s fastest population and economic growth rates,”added El Gemal. “Our investment in Sajjah allows us to scale confidently and serve communities better than ever before.”
With its modern infrastructure, advanced storage systems, and enhanced operational capacity, Safeer Group’s new distribution centre is set to become one of the region’s key retail logistics landmarks, powering the company’s next decade of expansion.