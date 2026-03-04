At Lulu Group, buffer levels are supported by a global sourcing footprint spanning 26 international offices. V Nandakumar, Global Director of Marketing and Communications, said the network enables the company to “quickly rebalance supply flows should there be any temporary disruption to regional shipping routes.” He stressed that uninterrupted supply and price stability remain the priority, adding that cost pressures from freight and energy are being absorbed through efficiencies and long-term supplier relationships. Any retail price adjustments, he noted, would only be considered after “sustained and significant input cost changes.”

At Organic Foods & Café, approximately three months of imported shelf-stable inventory is maintained. Firas Nasir, CEO and Co-CIO of the Gulf Japan Food Fund, said the supply chain can be re-mapped by adjusting “air, sea and land” routes depending on where disruption occurs. He added that locally sourced items offer added resilience because shipping constraints are less directly impactful on end products.

Choithrams spokesperson confirmed that the supermarket typically carries between 40 and 60 days of non-perishable inventory, with suppliers holding similar levels. The retailer imports from more than 40 countries and maintains alternative port and road combinations as standard practice. Its spokesperson said no shortages are foreseen under current conditions, and contingency plans are already established should the Strait of Hormuz remain restricted for an extended period. Another supermarket Viva also confirmed that all its stores across the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia remain fully operational, with ample stock levels and a steady flow of supplies.

Al Maya Group confirmed three to five months of buffer stock across key staples. A diversified sourcing structure allows flexibility if constraints emerge at major transit points. Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO, Group Director and Partner, said the group’s focus remains on maintaining adequate stock and stable supply, stating plainly that “there is absolutely no shortage, and customers can shop with confidence.”

Supply chain expert Joachim Yebouet explained that most operators maintain one to three months of staple stock depending on commodity type and storage capacity. Wheat and flour benefit from organised reserves and milling infrastructure, while rice and cooking oil are more exposed to import timing cycles. If a disruption were to stretch beyond eight to twelve weeks, coordinated reserve releases and rerouting via alternative Gulf or Red Sea ports would become essential, albeit at higher cost and longer lead times.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.