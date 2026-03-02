Dubai: A narrow stretch of water between Iran and Oman has now become one of the most closely watched economic flashpoints in the world, with analysts warning that any sustained disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would ripple into fuel costs, transport expenses and everyday prices across the UAE.

“In the event of a significant disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the shock to consumers in the UAE and the Gulf would manifest through two primary channels. First, there would be an increase in energy costs. Second, rising transportation and insurance expenses would gradually trickle down into the prices of imported goods.”

The waterway handles roughly one-fifth of global oil trade and a large share of liquefied natural gas shipments, making it one of the most critical energy corridors on the planet. Markets react to developments there almost instantly, and recent tensions have already triggered sharp moves in oil and gold prices as investors brace for potential supply shocks.

Markets react instantly to geopolitical risks, but household costs move more slowly through the layers of the economy. The Strait of Hormuz sits at the centre of that dynamic, making it one of the most critical economic pressure points to watch in the coming weeks.

