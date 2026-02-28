UAE-US trade surges 13% to $39 billion in 2025

US surplus widens to $23.8 billion as imports from America jump 16%
Dubai: Trade between the UAE and the United States rose sharply in 2025, thanks to the deepening economic ties between the two countries and growing demand for goods across key sectors.
According to data released by the US Department of Commerce, total merchandise trade between the UAE and the US reached $39.02 billion (Dh143.28b) in 2025, an increase of 13.33 per cent compared with $34.43b (Dh126.43b) in 2024.
The figures showed that UAE exports to the US climbed modestly to $7.606b (Dh27.93b), up 2 per cent from $7.411b (Dh27.21b) in the previous year.
Meanwhile, imports from the US recorded stronger growth, rising by 16.22 per cent to $31.414b (Dh115.35b), compared with $27.028b (Dh99.25b) in 2024.
The US maintained a significant trade surplus with the UAE, which widened to $23.80b (Dh87.39b) in 2025, up from $19.61b (Dh72.01b) a year earlier.