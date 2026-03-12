Network-wide measures rolled out to maintain cargo movement across hubs
Dubai: Operations at Jebel Ali Port remain fully functional with no infrastructure damage, although regional security developments have temporarily reduced inbound vessel traffic into the port.
DP World said mitigation measures are being implemented across its regional network to manage disruptions and maintain cargo flows through its logistics platform.
Global trade flows are increasingly shaped by regional manufacturing shifts, emerging trade corridors and customer demand for more resilient supply chains. Essa Kazim, chairman of DP World, said the company’s global footprint positions it well to support these changes.
“Cargo flows are increasingly shaped by regionalisation, emerging trade corridors and customers seeking greater reliability and transparency,” he said. “While the near-term outlook remains influenced by geopolitical developments and changes in trade policy, the long-term fundamentals of global trade remain compelling.”
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
DP World said its integrated platform of ports, logistics infrastructure and trade services will continue to support customers navigating global supply chain shifts while delivering long-term value for stakeholders.
The update came alongside the company’s financial results for 2025, which showed record revenue and strong profit growth despite volatility in global trade and geopolitical tensions across key shipping corridors.
Revenue rose 22% to $24.4 billion, while adjusted EBITDA increased 18% to $6.4 billion, supported by strong performance across ports, terminals and logistics operations.
Group throughput climbed 5.8% to 93.4 million twenty foot equivalent units, reflecting steady cargo flows across the company’s global network.
Profit for the year increased 32.2% to $1.96 billion, while operating cash flow grew 14% to $6.3 billion as higher volumes and disciplined cost management strengthened margins.
Kazim said the company’s diversified portfolio helped deliver resilient performance during a period marked by shifting trade patterns and geopolitical uncertainty.
“In an environment defined by heightened uncertainty and changing trade dynamics, our diversified portfolio, disciplined capital allocation and focus on high-yield cargo enabled us to deliver resilient earnings and strong cash flow,” Kazim said.
“These results reflect the strength of our integrated platform and our ability to adapt as supply chains reconfigure.”
Performance across the ports and terminals division remained a major contributor to the company’s results.
Yuvraj Narayan, Group CEO of DP World, said operational efficiency and improved yields supported the company’s earnings momentum.
“Ports & Terminals performed strongly, supported by healthy volumes, improved yield and disciplined cost management, with like-for-like revenue per TEU increasing by 8.5%,” Narayan said.
The company continued expanding its logistics platform through its “One DP World” operating model, which integrates ports, logistics and trade infrastructure across global supply chains.
Narayan said the company remains focused on disciplined investment while supporting customers navigating a complex global trade environment.
“We remain focused on disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence and customer-centric execution supporting customers through near-term uncertainty while investing selectively to deliver sustainable long-term growth,” he said.
Capital expenditure increased to $3.1 billion in 2025, compared with $2.2 billion in the previous year, reflecting infrastructure investments aimed at expanding capacity and improving operational efficiency.
Port capacity across the network increased to 109 million TEU, strengthening the company’s ability to handle rising trade volumes.
The group plans to invest approximately $3 billion in 2026, focusing on strategic projects across major logistics hubs including Jebel Ali, Drydocks World, Tuna Tekra in India, London Gateway in the United Kingdom, Ndayane in Senegal and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.
Return on capital employed improved from 8.9% in 2024 to 9.9% in 2025, reflecting stronger earnings despite continued uncertainty in global trade.
Operations in Egypt contributed strongly to group performance, with 1.1 million TEU handled at Sokhna Port, marking a record year for the facility.
The company also opened the Sokhna Logistics Park, an $85 million integrated logistics hub spanning 300,000 square metres adjacent to the port, designed to support manufacturing activity and export flows.
A $29 million cold storage facility is also under development at Elsewedy Industrial Development Park to support agricultural exports and frozen food manufacturing.
Rizwan Soomar, CEO and Managing Director for Subcontinent, Central Asia, Levant and Egypt, said the expansion reflects the broader growth of trade across the region.
“DP World’s strong financial performance reflects the continued growth of trade across the region. This translates into concrete benefits for Egypt, meaning more investment and opportunities for Egyptian businesses by increasing exports through the Red Sea and opening new regional and global markets,” Soomar said.