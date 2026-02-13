DP World: A key engine behind Dubai's economic rise

DP World operates in more than 80 countries across six continents
Dubai: Some companies grow alongside cities. Others help define them. DP World is unquestionably one of them.
As the global logistics giant ushers in a new leadership era with the appointment of Essa Kazim as chairman of its board of directors and Yuvraj Narayan as group CEO, the scale of its contribution to the UAE economy underscores why the transition matters far beyond the company itself.
DP World UAE contributes more than 33.4 per cent of Dubai’s GDP and 10.7 per cent of the UAE’s GDP, making it one of the most significant economic engines in the country. Through Jebel Ali Port and Jafza, it drives a trade ecosystem valued at $194 billion annually and handles roughly 80 per cent of the UAE’s trade.
The company’s origins trace back to 1972, when construction began on Jebel Ali Port. The port was inaugurated in 1979, laying the groundwork for what would become the largest man-made harbour in the world.
In 1985, the establishment of Jebel Ali Free Zone created an integrated trade and industrial hub adjacent to the port, accelerating Dubai’s transformation into a global gateway. DP World itself was formally established in 2005 following the merger of Dubai Ports Authority and Dubai Ports International, consolidating the emirate’s maritime assets under a single global operator.
From those foundations, the company has expanded into one of the world’s largest logistics platforms. Today, DP World operates in more than 80 countries across six continents, managing over 150 ports and terminals worldwide. Its global container capacity stands at approximately 102 million TEU, and it moves around 10 per cent of global container trade each day.
DP World’s expansion has been underpinned by sustained capital deployment. The company has invested more than $10 billion in building its global logistics network, spanning ports, economic zones, inland freight corridors, and digital trade infrastructure. In 2025 alone, it invested around $2.5 billion in infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening supply chain resilience and expanding trade corridors amid shifting global dynamics.
Dubai’s geographic position amplifies the company’s influence. From the emirate, 66 per cent of the world’s population is accessible within an eight-hour flight radius, positioning it as a strategic junction between Asia, Europe and Africa. DP World’s infrastructure has enabled Dubai to convert geography into economic leverage, particularly at a time when supply chain security and diversification have become strategic priorities for governments and businesses alike.
Beyond scale, the company has increasingly aligned its operations with sustainability and technological advancement. In 2024, approximately 65 per cent of its electricity consumption was sourced from renewable energy projects. DP World has committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and continues to invest in electrification, automation and smart logistics systems. Automated terminals, digital trade platforms and integrated end-to-end supply chain solutions now form part of its evolving business model.