“We are delighted to continue our successful journey in construction and development with Nakheel. This ongoing partnership is a testament to the strength of our relationship and our strong performance. We pledge to complete this project to the highest standards, and we remain committed to contributing to the realisation of our shared vision for this vibrant city,” he said.

“The awarding of these contracts signals tangible progress in the delivery of Palm Jebel Ali, with construction now progressing across multiple fronds," said Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate. "As momentum continues to build, Palm Jebel Ali represents one of the most significant expansions of Dubai’s urban coastline in a generation and will play a key role in supporting the emirate’s long-term growth, further strengthening its global appeal as a great place to live, invest and visit,” he said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.