Construction starts this quarter, with villa handover targeted for Q4 2028
Dubai: Nakheel has awarded contracts worth more than Dh3.5 billion to build 544 villas on Palm Jebel Ali, moving ahead with one of Dubai’s largest waterfront residential developments.
Ginco General Contracting L.L.C will build 354 villas across Fronds A to D, while United Engineering Construction, or UNEC, will deliver 190 villas on Fronds E and F.
Construction is scheduled to begin this quarter, with completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2028.
The villas form part of a wider collection of 10 architectural typologies, designed to maximise waterfront locations and sea views. The homes will also include smart-home features and sustainability-focused design elements.
“The awarding of these contracts signals tangible progress in the delivery of Palm Jebel Ali, with construction now progressing across multiple fronds," said Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate. "As momentum continues to build, Palm Jebel Ali represents one of the most significant expansions of Dubai’s urban coastline in a generation and will play a key role in supporting the emirate’s long-term growth, further strengthening its global appeal as a great place to live, invest and visit,” he said.
The award splits construction work between two UAE contractors, allowing villa delivery to move across the first six fronds of the island.
Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath, Founder and Chairman of Ginco General Contracting L.L.C, said the company would continue its construction partnership with Nakheel.
“We are delighted to continue our successful journey in construction and development with Nakheel. This ongoing partnership is a testament to the strength of our relationship and our strong performance. We pledge to complete this project to the highest standards, and we remain committed to contributing to the realisation of our shared vision for this vibrant city,” he said.
Palm Jebel Ali is one of Dubai’s major planned waterfront communities and forms part of the emirate’s long-term urban expansion along the southern coastline.
The project is aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, both of which focus on expanding the city’s residential, investment and lifestyle offering.