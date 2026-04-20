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Dubai Islands moves ahead with Dh527 million Island B contract

Nakheel pushes ahead with utilities and roadworks to prepare Island B

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Nakheel awards Dh527 million infrastructure contract for Island B at Dubai Islands
Nakheel awards Dh527 million infrastructure contract for Island B at Dubai Islands
Nakheel

Dubai: Nakheel has awarded a Dh527 million contract for infrastructure works on Island B at Dubai Islands, marking further progress on one of Dubai’s largest coastal developments.

The contract has been awarded to Al Nasr Contracting Company and covers the delivery of core infrastructure required to support future residential, hospitality and mixed-use projects on the island.

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The scope of work includes roads, paving, potable water networks, electrical and telecom systems, as well as drainage and sewage infrastructure. The project will also integrate with the district cooling network and align with existing infrastructure on Island A.

Core infrastructure in focus

The works are designed to establish the base required for large-scale development across Island B, ensuring that utilities and connectivity are in place ahead of vertical construction.

Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said, “This contract reflects disciplined execution against one of Dubai’s most important coastal masterplans.”

He added, “Infrastructure delivery is the foundation of long-term value creation, and this milestone demonstrates steady progress in transforming Dubai Islands into a fully integrated destination that supports population growth, tourism expansion and economic diversification.”

Supporting a wider masterplan

Dubai Islands spans 18.6 square kilometres across five interconnected islands and is set to introduce around 57 kilometres of coastline, including 21 kilometres of beachfront.

The development is planned to accommodate more than 231,000 residents across approximately 49,000 homes, including villas, mansions and apartments, alongside resorts, marinas and retail offerings.

Island B forms a central part of the overall masterplan, requiring comprehensive infrastructure to support future development phases.

Dubai Islands will be connected to the mainland through three bridges linked to the Al Shindagha Corridor.

Dubai International Airport is located within 10 kilometres of the development, while Downtown Dubai is approximately 15 kilometres away, supporting access across key parts of the city.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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