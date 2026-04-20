Nakheel pushes ahead with utilities and roadworks to prepare Island B
Dubai: Nakheel has awarded a Dh527 million contract for infrastructure works on Island B at Dubai Islands, marking further progress on one of Dubai’s largest coastal developments.
The contract has been awarded to Al Nasr Contracting Company and covers the delivery of core infrastructure required to support future residential, hospitality and mixed-use projects on the island.
The scope of work includes roads, paving, potable water networks, electrical and telecom systems, as well as drainage and sewage infrastructure. The project will also integrate with the district cooling network and align with existing infrastructure on Island A.
The works are designed to establish the base required for large-scale development across Island B, ensuring that utilities and connectivity are in place ahead of vertical construction.
Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said, “This contract reflects disciplined execution against one of Dubai’s most important coastal masterplans.”
He added, “Infrastructure delivery is the foundation of long-term value creation, and this milestone demonstrates steady progress in transforming Dubai Islands into a fully integrated destination that supports population growth, tourism expansion and economic diversification.”
Dubai Islands spans 18.6 square kilometres across five interconnected islands and is set to introduce around 57 kilometres of coastline, including 21 kilometres of beachfront.
The development is planned to accommodate more than 231,000 residents across approximately 49,000 homes, including villas, mansions and apartments, alongside resorts, marinas and retail offerings.
Island B forms a central part of the overall masterplan, requiring comprehensive infrastructure to support future development phases.
Dubai Islands will be connected to the mainland through three bridges linked to the Al Shindagha Corridor.
Dubai International Airport is located within 10 kilometres of the development, while Downtown Dubai is approximately 15 kilometres away, supporting access across key parts of the city.