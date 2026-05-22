UAE issued 9.7 million work permits and contract renewals in 2025

Over 13 million labour transactions highlight strong business and investment activity
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that nearly 9.7 million new work permits and employment contract renewals were processed across the UAE during 2025, reflecting continued growth in the country’s labour market.
According to annual statistics released by the ministry, more than 13.3 million transactions were completed across key labour services during the year, covering work permits, employment contract renewals, labour complaints, grievances and establishment records.
The ministry also recorded 110,403 applications to open new establishment records, highlighting continued business growth and rising investment activity across different sectors in the UAE.
Contract renewals accounted for the largest share of transactions, reaching 5,552,558 during 2025.
Meanwhile, transactions related to new work permits totalled 4,181,597, bringing the combined number of recruitment and contract renewal transactions to nearly 9.7 million in one year.
Officials said the figures reflect the strength of the UAE labour market and its continued ability to attract talent and skilled workers from around the world, supported by economic growth and expansion across several industries.
The ministry also recorded 2,394,740 transactions related to the cancellation of work permits and employment contracts, reflecting the flexibility and movement within the labour market.
In addition, 503,483 labour complaints were registered during the year through the ministry’s official channels.
The data also showed that 145,840 grievance requests were submitted by customers, indicating increased awareness among employees and employers regarding labour rights and legal procedures.
Meanwhile, 342,153 transactions were completed for updating establishment records, reflecting continued operational activity among companies and businesses across the country.
The ministry also registered 123,165 worker absenteeism reports during the year as part of labour market regulations and procedures.
According to the ministry, the figures highlight the efficiency of the UAE’s digital government systems in handling millions of transactions annually while supporting a flexible and competitive labour market.
Officials said the continued growth in work permits, company registrations and labour-related services reflects the UAE’s ongoing economic momentum and its attractiveness as a regional and global business hub.