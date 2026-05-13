They are given grace period to adjust their status, or depart
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has clarified rules governing workers seeking to move to new employers after the end of their employment contracts, while warning that some violations could lead to a one-year ban on obtaining a new work permit.
The ministry said workers may transfer to another company after their employment relationship ends in cases where a contract expires or both parties mutually agree to terminate it.
However, the ministry said a worker would not be granted a new work permit for one year if they leave employment during the probation period without complying with the required notice period or if a complaint of work abandonment is proven valid.
The ministry also confirmed that workers are permitted to remain in the UAE after the end of their employment contract during the legally specified grace period, allowing them to adjust their status by securing new employment or completing departure procedures.
In a recently issued guidance manual, the ministry said employment contracts could be converted between different work models, including full-time, part-time, temporary, flexible, remote and job-sharing arrangements, subject to the agreement of both employer and employee and settlement of all financial dues linked to the original contract.
The ministry also warned workers against participating in what it described as “random work stoppages”, saying incitement or participation in such actions could lead to legal consequences including imprisonment, fines and deportation.
It urged workers facing disputes to use official legal channels and contact the relevant authorities instead of disrupting work.