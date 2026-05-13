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UAE clarifies rules for workers switching jobs after employment contract ends

They are given grace period to adjust their status, or depart

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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workers may transfer to another company after their employment relationship ends in cases where a contract expires or both parties mutually agree to terminate it.
workers may transfer to another company after their employment relationship ends in cases where a contract expires or both parties mutually agree to terminate it.
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The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has clarified rules governing workers seeking to move to new employers after the end of their employment contracts, while warning that some violations could lead to a one-year ban on obtaining a new work permit.

The ministry said workers may transfer to another company after their employment relationship ends in cases where a contract expires or both parties mutually agree to terminate it.

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However, the ministry said a worker would not be granted a new work permit for one year if they leave employment during the probation period without complying with the required notice period or if a complaint of work abandonment is proven valid.

The ministry also confirmed that workers are permitted to remain in the UAE after the end of their employment contract during the legally specified grace period, allowing them to adjust their status by securing new employment or completing departure procedures.

In a recently issued guidance manual, the ministry said employment contracts could be converted between different work models, including full-time, part-time, temporary, flexible, remote and job-sharing arrangements, subject to the agreement of both employer and employee and settlement of all financial dues linked to the original contract.

The ministry also warned workers against participating in what it described as “random work stoppages”, saying incitement or participation in such actions could lead to legal consequences including imprisonment, fines and deportation.

It urged workers facing disputes to use official legal channels and contact the relevant authorities instead of disrupting work.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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UAE Labour Law

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