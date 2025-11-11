GOLD/FOREX
Ask Gulf News: How to file a labour complaint in the UAE

How to raise a formal complaint with MOHRE and the legal options available

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Dubai: If you are facing delayed salaries, unpaid overtime, withheld gratuity, or excessive working hours, these practices violate UAE labour law. Employees have the right to raise such issues with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), which handles workplace disputes and ensures that labour rights are protected.

When to file a complaint

You can file a labour complaint if you experience unpaid wages, unfair dismissal, workplace harassment, or if your passport is being withheld by your employer. The process differs slightly depending on whether your company operates on the mainland or in a free zone.

  • Mainland companies: If your employer is licensed by the Department of Economy and Tourism (formerly the Department of Economic Development), you can escalate the issue directly to MOHRE.

  • Free zone companies: If you work in a free zone, complaints must first be filed with the respective free zone’s mediation department. These departments aim for amicable resolutions but cannot enforce decisions.

How to file a complaint

You can register your complaint with MOHRE through the following channels:

  • MOHRE mobile app

  • Call centre: 80060

  • Tawseel service centres

  • Online: via the MOHRE website

You can also contact the Labour Claims and Advisory Call Centre on 80084 for advice or guidance.

What happens next

For disputes involving less than Dh50,000, MOHRE can issue a legally binding decision under Article 31 of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022. If the claim exceeds Dh50,000 or no settlement is reached, MOHRE will issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) so the employee can take the case to court.

Key timelines to know

  • Complaint filing deadline: Within two years from the date the issue occurred (Article 54 (9) of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021).

  • Resolution period: MOHRE must resolve complaints within 14 days of submission, either through a settlement, final decision, or court referral.

  • Appeals: Either party may appeal to the Court of Appeal within 15 working days, temporarily suspending MOHRE’s decision until a ruling is issued.

Understanding and following these steps ensures that workers in the UAE can seek justice and protect their labour rights effectively.

