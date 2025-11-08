Indians with specific foreign visas can enter the UAE without applying in advance
Dubai: Indian passport holders can enjoy visa-on-arrival access to the UAE if they meet certain eligibility conditions. The facility allows travellers to enter the UAE without applying for a visa in advance, provided they hold valid residence permits or visas from specific countries.
This visa option has been in place for some time and is available to Indian citizens who live or hold long-term visas in several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, European Union and others.
Indian nationals holding an ordinary passport and a valid visa, residence permit or Green Card from any of the following countries can get a UAE visa on arrival:
United States
United Kingdom
European Union member states
Singapore
Japan
South Korea
Australia
New Zealand
Canada
Travellers must ensure that their passport is valid for at least six months from the date of arrival.
Visitors can choose between two visa types, depending on the length of their stay:
14-day visa: Dh100, with the option to extend once for another 14 days at Dh250.
60-day visa: Dh250, suitable for longer stays in the UAE.
Payment is made at the airport or entry point upon arrival, and visa extensions must be processed before the current visa expires.
The UAE visa-on-arrival is available to Indian citizens and their family members holding ordinary passports who have one of the following:
A valid US tourist visa, residence permit or Green Card.
A valid UK or EU tourist visa or residence permit.
A valid visa, residence permit or Green Card from Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand or Canada.
The passport must be valid for at least six months.
Travellers must hold a valid visa or permit from one of the eligible countries - expired documents are not accepted.
The visa-on-arrival is issued at all UAE entry points, including airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
Getting answers is easy, just drop a comment on our Ask Gulf News videos, send us a WhatsApp message at 054 306 7666, or email us at ReadersEmail@gulfnews.com.
No question is too small or too complicated. Think of Ask Gulf News as your personal guide to living in the UAE, delivered in a minute or less. Because life here should feel exciting, not overwhelming and we’re here to make sure of that.
This is part of a new Gulf News series - Ask Gulf News, where we answer your questions about life in the UAE through short explainers that include an article and a video.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox