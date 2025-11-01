What travellers should double-check before applying - common mistakes and requirements
Dubai: Planning a trip to the UAE? Before you book your flight, make sure your tourist or visit visa application is complete and accurate. Even a small mistake can lead to delays or worse, a rejection. Travel experts in the UAE have highlighted the most common reasons why visa applications get denied, along with the latest requirements every traveller should know.
According to Sapna Aidasani, Marketing Director at Pluto Travels, many applications are rejected due to easily avoidable errors.
1. Missing parental details for minors
When applying for a visa on behalf of a minor (under 18 years old), both parents’ full details and written consent must be provided. “Applications without this information are often not approved by immigration authorities,” said Aidasani.
2. Duplicate applications
Submitting multiple visa applications for the same person can cause processing issues. Always check for any existing or pending applications before reapplying to avoid duplication.
3. Reapplying too soon after exiting the UAE
Husham Kattingeri, Outbound Travel Supervisor at Regal Tours Worldwide, advised travellers to wait at least a month before reapplying for a new visit visa after leaving the UAE. “Applying right after exit can sometimes result in complications,” he noted.
Updated visa requirements every traveller must meet
1. Confirmed return or onward ticket
A confirmed return flight shows authorities that you intend to leave the country before your visa expires.
2. Proof of accommodation
Travellers must provide evidence of where they will stay, either a hotel booking or the address of a UAE-based host. If staying with family or friends, include the host’s Emirates ID and tenancy contract.
3. Proof of sufficient funds
According to Kattingeri, travellers may be asked to show financial proof through bank statements or cash of at least Dh2,500 to Dh3,000. Indian nationals, Aidasani added, should show a bank balance of at least INR 50,000 (around Dh2,175).
4. Carry printed documents
Always keep printed copies of your return ticket, accommodation details, and proof of funds. “This helps demonstrate that travellers are genuine visitors,” said Kattingeri.
Rikin Sheth, Assistant Vice President at Musafir.com, stressed that incomplete or unclear paperwork is one of the top reasons for visa refusals. Typical requirements include:
A passport valid for at least six months
A recent passport-sized photo
A confirmed flight and accommodation booking, or a UAE guarantor’s Emirates ID and tenancy contract
Financial proof, if requested
Applicants who have visited the UAE on a 30-day tourist visa should also note that re-entry is only allowed after a 30-day gap. Immigration authorities are now more cautious about repeated short-term entries.
