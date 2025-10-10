Find out who qualifies to sponsor your visit visa and how to verify legitimate agencies
Dubai: If your nationality is not eligible for a visa on arrival in the UAE, you can still visit the country through several visit visa options — but you will need a sponsor or guarantor.
For a UAE visit visa, a UAE resident (expatriate) can sponsor your stay. The sponsor must meet a specific salary requirement to qualify. However, even if you don’t have someone in the UAE to sponsor you, there are still multiple ways to obtain a visa.
“The sponsor system (guarantor – UAE resident) is in place to maintain accountability. This requirement helps ensure that visitors have a legitimate purpose of travel and a local contact while in the country. If a visitor overstays or violates visa terms, the sponsoring agency can be held responsible and may face fines — which is why reputable agencies carefully vet all applications,” said Rikin Sheth, Assistant Vice President at Musafir.com.
According to Sheth, the sponsoring agency remains your official guarantor for the duration of your stay.
Travellers without local contacts in the UAE still have three main options for obtaining a visit or tourist visa.
1. UAE-based hotels
“Many hotels can sponsor tourist visas for their guests. You’= will usually need to book your stay directly with the hotel for the visa to be processed. This option is ideal for travellers planning short leisure trips or vacations,” Sheth explained.
2. Licensed travel agencies or tour operators
“UAE-registered travel agencies can apply for tourist visas on your behalf. They act as your guarantor or sponsor and handle all visa formalities with UAE Immigration,” Sheth said.
Travellers must provide passport copies, photos, travel plans, and in some cases, a refundable security deposit. This route is often preferred by travellers booking holiday packages or independent trips.
3. Major UAE airlines
Several UAE-based airlines also offer visa services to passengers who book flights with them. These include:
Emirates Airline, with visa processing handled through VFS Global (for Dubai entry)
Etihad Airways, via TT Services (for Abu Dhabi entry)
Air Arabia and FlyDubai, which also provide visa assistance
UAE-based travel agents told Gulf News that every legitimate agency must hold a trade licence issued by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in Dubai, or the respective economic department in other emirates.
“The licence should clearly mention activities such as ‘inbound travel’, ‘tour operator’, or ‘travel agency’. You can always ask the agency to share a copy of their trade licence — it’s standard practice,” said Sheth.
Authorised agencies also possess an ‘Immigration Establishment Card’, which allows them to apply for visas on behalf of visitors.
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) recently announced updated income requirements for UAE residents sponsoring entry visas for visiting friends and relatives.
Under the updated rules:
To sponsor first-degree relatives (parents, spouse, or children), the UAE resident’s monthly income must be at least Dh4,000.
For second- or third-degree relatives, the minimum income requirement is Dh8,000.
To sponsor a friend, the required monthly income increases to Dh15,000.
The ICP decision also introduced four new types of entry visas:
Specialist visa – For professionals in artificial intelligence (AI) fields, available for single or multiple entries, upon submission of a letter from a UAE-based tech company sponsor.
Entertainment visa – For foreigners visiting the UAE for temporary entertainment purposes.
Event visa – Granted to visitors attending festivals, exhibitions, conferences, seminars, or community, cultural, religious, or sports events. The sponsor or host must be a public or private entity, providing a letter detailing the event and its duration.
Cruise and pleasure boat visa – A multiple-entry tourist visa for travellers arriving via cruise ships or pleasure boats, issued to those with a tourist itinerary and sponsored by a licensed establishment.
While a guarantor or sponsor is required for most UAE visit visas, travellers have multiple legitimate channels to secure one — through hotels, licensed agencies, or airlines. Always ensure your visa is processed via an authorised entity to avoid potential issues with your stay.
