Dubai: If you recently sponsored your family on a visit visa to Dubai, you may have paid a refundable security deposit. However, how do you go about claiming this refund? Here is a step-by-step guide to help you through the process.

When can I apply for the refund?

“You can apply for the visit visa security deposit refund only after the family member has exited the UAE or changed their status,” says Faisal bin Khasim, Administration Manager at Direct Typing Centre.

“The refund claim must be submitted within 30 days of the passenger’s departure from the UAE. If you are a Dubai resident, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFAD) will issue the refund.”

What are the requirements for the Dubai visit visa refund?

“When applying for the refund, you need to provide proof of the passenger’s exit from the country,” Khasim explained. This proof can include a scan or screenshot of the exit stamp on the passport or a travel report from GDRFAD.

The travel report will show the exit and entry dates along with the passport number. You can request this report via the GDRFAD website or the Dubai Now app.

In addition to the travel report or exit stamp, you will need to provide:

• A copy of the passenger’s passport and visit visa

• The original receipt of the security deposit payment

He also explained that in some cases, you may not need to provide proof of exit, as the immigration system automatically updates the exit status and date when the passenger leaves the UAE.

How do I request the refund?

If you applied for the family visit visa through the GDRFAD website, you can request the refund directly through their portal. If you applied via an Amer Centre or typing centre, you will need to process the refund through them.

How to request the visit visa refund online

“If the visitor exits the UAE or changes their sponsorship, you can request a refund by entering the application number and transaction number through GDRFAD’s online status tracking,” Sirajudeen Ummer, Public Relations Manager at Galaxy Digital Business Services Dubai, said.

These are the steps you need to follow:

1. Visit the GDRFAD website – www.gdrfad.gov.ae and click on the log-in icon. Sign in with your UAE Pass

2. You will be redirected to your dashboard. Navigate to ‘Existing Applications and Dependents’.

3. Enter the visit visa application number or transaction number along with the visa validity dates.

4. Locate the visit visa application and select the ‘Refund’ option.

5. Review the refund amount, method, and your mobile number. Click ‘Process Refund.’