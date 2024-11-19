1 of 10
If you require guidance with your Golden Visa application, you may also reach out to the GDRFA customer support via email or their toll-free number. However, this new service allows you to meet in person with an immigration expert or advisor to address any queries you may have.
Image Credit: gdrfad.gov.ae
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Once your email is verified, you will be required to provide basic details to secure your appointment.
Image Credit: Gulf News
Image Credit: Gulf News
Image Credit: GDRFAD website screenshot
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Apart from the Golden Visa, expatriates have the other visa option to live and work without a sponsor, like five-year Green Visa and the Virtual Work Residence Visa.
Image Credit: Supplied
One of the main benefits of the Golden Visa is that it allows visa holders to live in the UAE on a renewable residence visa valid for 10 years.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Normally, a UAE residence visa does not stay valid if you stay outside the UAE for over six months, unless you have a Golden Visa. Otherwise, residents can apply for a return permit, read here to find out more: gulfnews.com/1.1707835293112
Image Credit: Dubai Airport
For further details on the benefits, click here: gulfnews.com/1.1695305388601
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News