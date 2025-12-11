Exploiting or assisting with visa misuse can lead to jail, large fines, and deportation
Dubai: The UAE maintains strict measures to protect public safety and social order, including penalties for violations that could threaten security or disrupt community stability.
One key regulation is Federal Law No. 29 of 2021, which governs the entry and residence of foreigners. The law highlights that sheltering or employing illegal residents can lead to unlawful activities and pose risks to public security. It also sets out strict penalties for violations related to visas, employment, harbouring, and misuse of residency permits.
Understanding these rules is essential for residents and employers.
Sheltering or employing infiltrators is considered a serious offence due to potential threats to public security. Penalties include:
Imprisonment: Minimum of two months.
Fines: From Dh100,000 up to Dh5 million, depending on the number of offenders or if organised networks are involved.
Deportation: Mandatory for the foreigner in all cases, and repeated offences may lead to deportation of the employer or harbourer.
Using a visa for purposes other than those intended, such as working on a visit or tourist visa, is a legal violation. Penalties include:
Fine: Minimum Dh10,000.
Imprisonment: Possible depending on circumstances.
Deportation: May be ordered by the court.
Providing false information to evade the provisions of the law carries:
Imprisonment: Up to six months.
Fine: Dh5,000–10,000.
Deportation: The court may order deportation.
Using, assisting, participating in, or facilitating a visa contrary to its intended purpose is a serious offence. Key penalties include:
Fine: Minimum Dh10,000, with the amount increasing based on the number of violators.
Imprisonment: Possible depending on the nature of the violation.
Deportation: Mandatory for the foreigner involved.
This provision ensures that visas are used only for the purposes for which they were issued, preventing misuse that could undermine UAE immigration regulations.
Forging visas, residence permits, or official documents, or knowingly using forged documents, can lead to severe penalties:
Imprisonment: Up to 10 years.
Deportation: Mandatory for the foreigner.
Companies can also be penalised if their representatives commit offences under the law:
Fine: Minimum Dh50,000, multiplied per violation.
Closure: The court may close the business for up to six months.
a) Overstaying or expired permits
Foreigners who fail to renew visas or residence permits, or do not leave the UAE within the specified period, may face:
Administrative fines: Calculated for each day of illegal residence.
Imprisonment or smaller fines: Up to three months or Dh4,000 if the fine is not paid.
Deportation: May be ordered.
b) Residency documentation for newborns
Parents must obtain residency and identity documents for a newborn within four months:
Administrative fines: Imposed for each day of delay beyond the four-month period.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox