Eligibility, approved professions, fees and requirements for UAE expats travelling to Oman
If you are a UAE resident, you may be eligible for either a visa on arrival or a GCC resident eVisa - both are unsponsored and available only to certain professions. Here’s everything you need to know.
UAE expats can apply for one of two types of visas:
Visa on arrival (available at Oman airports and land borders)
eVisa through the Royal Oman Police (ROP) platform: evisa.rop.gov.om
Both options are only available for approved professions listed by Oman’s authorities.
If your job is not included in the approved list, you will need to apply for an Oman visit visa through a travel agent, the Oman Embassy or sponsored visa via a family member residing in Oman
Your Emirates ID shows your official occupation on the back of the card. Only if your listed occupation is on the approved list will you be eligible for visa on arrival or eVisa.
According to the Royal Oman Police eVisa platform, here are the approved professions:
Doctor
Accountant
Engineer
Computer Engineer
Architect
Geologist Engineer
Electronics Engineer
Mechanical Engineer
Flight Engineer
Agriculture Engineer
Budget Specialist
Referee
Technologist
Computer Manager
Project Manager
Software Analyst
Social Specialist
X-Ray Technician
Electronic Technician
Dental Technician
Laboratory Technician
Hospital Technician
Translator
Deputy Director
First Counselor
Counselor
Lawyer
Pilot
Co-pilot
Geologist
Programmer
Vessel Supervisor
Businessman
Investor
Trading Partner
Pharmacist
Commercial Delegate
Production Executive
Sales Executive
Expert
Supervisor
Scientist
Advisor
Captain
Specialist Treatment
Teacher
Businesswoman
Military Officer
Sport Coach
University Director
Archaeologist
Physicist
Chemist
Head of Section
Dental Surgeon
General Manager / Deputy
Director / Deputy
University Teacher
Lecturer
Banker
Project Auditor
School Guidance Officer
Host
Sales Representative
Tour Guide
Broadcaster / Anchor
Officer
Poet
Nurse
Musician
Athletic Organiser
Navigator
Health Observer
Land Surveyor
Artist
Author
Production Assistant
Designer
Employee
Actor
Painter
Athlete
Broker
Cameraman
Section Supervisor
Prospector Raised
Assistant Mechanic
Preacher
Dietician
Journalist
Agriculture Supervisor
Store Inspector
Wireless Operator
Interior Designer
Writer
Mechanic
Generator Operator
Electrician
Printing Operator
Nurse Assistant
Temperament
Coordinator
Specialist
Jeweler
Network Engineer
Technical Support Engineer
Prosecutor
Sales and Marketing Representative
Company / Institute Representative
Flight Navigator
Vessel Technician
Film Cameraman
Media Specialist
Director
Marketing Agent
Marketing Specialist
At the airport
Available at Muscat International Airport at dedicated visa counters.
Stay duration: 28 days
Fee: OMR 5 (approx. AED 47.76)
Requirements: Emirates ID and passport valid for at least 6 months.
At the border (Driving to Oman)
Visa on arrival available at land border crossings.
Visa fee: OMR 5 (AED 47.76)
UAE exit fee: Dh35 (payable when leaving UAE border)
Requirements: Emirates ID and passport valid for at least 6 months.
If you prefer to arrange your visa in advance, you can apply online through the ROP eVisa platform: evisa.rop.gov.om.
Visa Type: GCC Resident eVisa (unsponsored)
Validity: 28 days
Fee: OMR 5 (AED 47.76)
Required Documents
Copy of UAE or GCC residence visa
Emirates ID or GCC resident ID
Valid passport copy
1. Create an account - Go to Oman eVisa platform - evisa.rop.gov.om and click Apply for Tourist Visa. Select Register New User and enter:
Full name
Email address
Password
Mobile number
Date of birth, gender, nationality
Enter the captcha and click Register.
Verify with the OTP sent to your email.
2. Select your visa category - Log in to your dashboard. Click Apply for Visa → Apply for Unsponsored Visa. Select nationality and confirm GCC residence and scroll to 29A GCC Resident Visa → click Apply Online Here.
3. Fill Out the application - Provide details such as - full name, passport details, nationality, birth details, occupation, mother’s name, marital status
4. Upload documents - Copy of valid UAE residence visa, passport photo, Emirates ID copy and passport copy
5. Submit and confirm - Review your application and submit it.
6. Payment - Once approved, you will receive an email with payment instructions.
According to the ROP eVisa platform, the standard processing time is four to five working days Actual duration may vary depending on application details.
UAE residents can travel to Oman with either a visa on arrival or a GCC resident eVisa.
Both visa types cost OMR 5 (Dh47.76) and are valid for 28 days.
Your Emirates ID occupation must be listed among Oman’s approved professions.
If your job is not on the list, you must apply for a sponsored or embassy-issued visit visa.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox