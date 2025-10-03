GOLD/FOREX
How UAE expats can get an Oman visa on arrival or eVisa

Eligibility, approved professions, fees and requirements for UAE expats travelling to Oman

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
How UAE expats can get an Oman visa on arrival or eVisa
Shutterstock

Dubai: Many UAE expatriates frequently travel to Oman for work, family visits, or holidays. With popular tourist destinations like Musandam and Salalah, Oman is a top choice for short getaways.

If you are a UAE resident, you may be eligible for either a visa on arrival or a GCC resident eVisa - both are unsponsored and available only to certain professions. Here’s everything you need to know.

Visa options for UAE residents visiting Oman

UAE expats can apply for one of two types of visas:

Both options are only available for approved professions listed by Oman’s authorities.

If your job is not included in the approved list, you will need to apply for an Oman visit visa through a travel agent, the Oman Embassy or sponsored visa via a family member residing in Oman

Approved professions for GCC Resident visa to Oman

Your Emirates ID shows your official occupation on the back of the card. Only if your listed occupation is on the approved list will you be eligible for visa on arrival or eVisa.

According to the Royal Oman Police eVisa platform, here are the approved professions:

  • Doctor

  • Accountant

  • Engineer

  • Computer Engineer

  • Architect

  • Geologist Engineer

  • Electronics Engineer

  • Mechanical Engineer

  • Flight Engineer

  • Agriculture Engineer

  • Budget Specialist

  • Referee

  • Technologist

  • Computer Manager

  • Project Manager

  • Software Analyst

  • Social Specialist

  • X-Ray Technician

  • Electronic Technician

  • Dental Technician

  • Laboratory Technician

  • Hospital Technician

  • Translator

  • Deputy Director

  • First Counselor

  • Counselor

  • Lawyer

  • Pilot

  • Co-pilot

  • Geologist

  • Programmer

  • Vessel Supervisor

  • Businessman

  • Investor

  • Trading Partner

  • Pharmacist

  • Commercial Delegate

  • Production Executive

  • Sales Executive

  • Expert

  • Supervisor

  • Scientist

  • Advisor

  • Captain

  • Specialist Treatment

  • Teacher

  • Businesswoman

  • Military Officer

  • Sport Coach

  • University Director

  • Archaeologist

  • Physicist

  • Chemist

  • Head of Section

  • Dental Surgeon

  • General Manager / Deputy

  • Director / Deputy

  • University Teacher

  • Lecturer

  • Banker

  • Project Auditor

  • School Guidance Officer

  • Host

  • Sales Representative

  • Tour Guide

  • Broadcaster / Anchor

  • Officer

  • Poet

  • Nurse

  • Musician

  • Athletic Organiser

  • Navigator

  • Health Observer

  • Land Surveyor

  • Artist

  • Author

  • Production Assistant

  • Designer

  • Employee

  • Actor

  • Painter

  • Athlete

  • Broker

  • Cameraman

  • Section Supervisor

  • Prospector Raised

  • Assistant Mechanic

  • Preacher

  • Dietician

  • Journalist

  • Agriculture Supervisor

  • Store Inspector

  • Wireless Operator

  • Interior Designer

  • Writer

  • Mechanic

  • Generator Operator

  • Electrician

  • Printing Operator

  • Nurse Assistant

  • Temperament

  • Coordinator

  • Specialist

  • Jeweler

  • Network Engineer

  • Technical Support Engineer

  • Prosecutor

  • Sales and Marketing Representative

  • Company / Institute Representative

  • Flight Navigator

  • Vessel Technician

  • Film Cameraman

  • Media Specialist

  • Director

  • Marketing Agent

  • Marketing Specialist

Oman visa on arrival for UAE residents

At the airport

  • Available at Muscat International Airport at dedicated visa counters.

  • Stay duration: 28 days

  • Fee: OMR 5 (approx. AED 47.76)

  • Requirements: Emirates ID and passport valid for at least 6 months.

At the border (Driving to Oman)

  • Visa on arrival available at land border crossings.

  • Visa fee: OMR 5 (AED 47.76)

  • UAE exit fee: Dh35 (payable when leaving UAE border)

  • Requirements: Emirates ID and passport valid for at least 6 months.

Oman eVisa for UAE expats

If you prefer to arrange your visa in advance, you can apply online through the ROP eVisa platform: evisa.rop.gov.om.

  • Visa Type: GCC Resident eVisa (unsponsored)

  • Validity: 28 days

  • Fee: OMR 5 (AED 47.76)

Required Documents

  • Copy of UAE or GCC residence visa

  • Emirates ID or GCC resident ID

  • Valid passport copy

How to apply for an Oman GCC Resident eVisa

1. Create an account - Go to Oman eVisa platform - evisa.rop.gov.om and click Apply for Tourist Visa. Select Register New User and enter:

  • Full name

  • Email address

  • Password

  • Mobile number

  • Date of birth, gender, nationality 

  • Enter the captcha and click Register.

Verify with the OTP sent to your email.

2. Select your visa category - Log in to your dashboard. Click Apply for Visa → Apply for Unsponsored Visa. Select nationality and confirm GCC residence and scroll to 29A GCC Resident Visa → click Apply Online Here.

3. Fill Out the application - Provide details such as - full name, passport details, nationality, birth details, occupation, mother’s name, marital status

4. Upload documents - Copy of valid UAE residence visa, passport photo, Emirates ID copy and passport copy

5. Submit and confirm - Review your application and submit it.

6. Payment - Once approved, you will receive an email with payment instructions.

According to the ROP eVisa platform, the standard processing time is four to five working days Actual duration may vary depending on application details.

Key takeaways

  • UAE residents can travel to Oman with either a visa on arrival or a GCC resident eVisa.

  • Both visa types cost OMR 5 (Dh47.76) and are valid for 28 days.

  • Your Emirates ID occupation must be listed among Oman’s approved professions.

  • If your job is not on the list, you must apply for a sponsored or embassy-issued visit visa.

UAE VisasOman

