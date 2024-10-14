Dubai: Expat residents in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries can now apply for a 30-day e-visa to enter the UAE, on condition their residency is valid for at least one year, the UAE Digital Government announced on Monday.

According to its statement, expats residing in any of the GCC countries who wish to visit the UAE must obtain an e-visa prior to their travel. The visa permits a stay of 30 days from the date of entry, with the option to extend it for an additional 30 days.

Holders of the entry permit for GCC residents will not be allowed to enter the country if their residence visa is found to be expired or cancelled. Also, the entry visa will be denied if it is discovered that the holder’s profession has changed after the issuance of the entry permit.

The validity of residency in the GCC must be at least one year upon arrival at the UAE’s ports and the passport must be valid for no less than six months upon arrival in the UAE.

The six GCC countries are UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

The government emphasised that obtaining an e-visa is a mandatory requirement for entry into the UAE. Visitors can apply through the website of the Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs or via the smart channels of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP).

Guidelines

The Digital Government has outlined several guidelines for obtaining an e-visa, such as:

• The e-visa will be sent to the registered email address after the application has been processed and approved.

• No visit visa application will be approved for family members, domestic workers’ categories, or companions of GCC residents unless the sponsor is travelling with them.