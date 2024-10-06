On World Teachers’ Day on Saturday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council ordered granting the special long-term visas to distinguished teachers.

“In line with the announcement by HH @HamdanMohammed, Golden Visas will now be offered to educators working in private schools, nurseries, and universities in Dubai,” KHDA said.

This initiative recognises educators who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and a deep commitment to shaping the future of Dubai through education. The Golden Visa reflects the emirate’s dedication to fostering talent, investing in human capital, and celebrating the educators who inspire and empower future generations.

Educators in early childhood centres, schools, and higher education institutions may be eligible for the Golden Visa based on the following criteria:

• Demonstrating exceptional academic achievements and innovative contributions to education.

• Proven success in raising the quality of education at their institutions.

• Creating a positive impact and recognition from the wider educational community.

• Proven contributions to improving student outcomes, including academic progress and the attainment of recognised qualifications.

KHDA has shared details of who all can apply and what qualifications they need to meet.

Who can apply?

School principals and leaders

Early childhood centre managers

Academic heads of higher education institutions

Teachers (from schools and ECCs)

Full-time faculty and senior administrative leaders at higher education institutions

Eligibility criteria for ECC managers, principals, and academic heads of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) have been given below.

Qualifications (For HEI)

Must have an advanced degree (e.g. PhD, professional doctorate, master’s) or relevant professional qualifications (e.g. CPA, professional fellowships).

DSIB Rating (For Principals)

Must have improved the school’s rating to Good or better in the Dubai Schools Inspections Bureau annual inspections.  Must have maintained or further improved this rating.

Research contributions (For HEI)

Must provide evidence of contributions to research, including published research in reputable journals, research grants and collaborations, consultative reports, or creative work/exhibitions.

Student success

Must provide clear evidence of improved student outcomes, including academic progress, and graduation outcomes.

Leadership impact and feedback

Positive feedback from students, parents, staff, and other stakeholders about the principal's leadership and the overall school environment.

Recognition and awards

Must have received a prestigious education award, either:

Must have improved the school’s rating to Good or better in the Dubai Schools Inspections Bureau annual inspections.

Must have maintained or further improved this rating

Recognition through grants, competitions, or fellowships

Support for key student groups

Demonstrate clear, measurable improvements

Must receive a formal nomination from the school’s board of governors, citing exceptional leadership and specific reasons for the nomination.

Nomination from the board of governors

Must receive a formal nomination from the school’s board of governors, citing exceptional leadership and specific reasons for the nomination

Community work

Demonstrate positive contribution to the wider community through educational projects, partnerships, or social initiatives.

Application window

KHDA said the Golden Visa, which is valid for 10 years, is renewable if the eligibility criteria continue to be met.

ECs, schools, and higher education institutions will be able to nominate eligible educators from mid-October until mid-December every year,” it said.

FAQs

In an FAQ section, KHDA explained the process for application submission as under:

How do I start the application process?

The process begins with a nomination from your institution. Speak with the head of your educational institution about your interest. If they support your application, they will initiate the nomination process through the KHDA system.

What happens once my application is submitted?

Each educational institution must form an internal committee to review all the applications submitted by its educators, ensuring they meet the criteria before submitting the application to KHDA via the e-Services system. KHDA will review the application and issue approvals. KHDA will then coordinate with the relevant entities to propose the final list of educators eligible for the Golden Visa, and eligible educators will be informed of the successful outcome of their application.

Do I need to provide original documents with my application?

You may provide coloured scans of the original documents. Original documents may be requested for verification at later stages.

Are there any fees involved in the application process?

All fees for the Golden Visa applications are outlined on the official website of the General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

My current visa is about to expire. Should I wait for my Golden Visa or renew my current visa?

We recommend that you renew your current visa to avoid any legal or residency issues while your Golden Visa application is being processed. The review process may take time, and it’s important to maintain your valid residency status in the UAE.

How long does it take to process the Golden Visa application?

The process typically takes 45 working days from the time all required documentation is submitted and approved.

What happens after my nomination is approved?

Once your nomination is approved, you will receive a message instructing you to approach the General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) to continue the Golden Visa process through their authorised outlets.

If my application is approved, who will cover the cost of the Golden Visa?

KHDA will only nominate the candidate. If the application is approved, the cost of the Golden Visa must be covered by the applicant, unless there is an agreement between you and your educational institution stating they will cover the visa fees.

Can I sponsor my family if I get a Golden Visa?

Yes, after obtaining the Golden Visa, you can apply for residency permits for your family members (spouse and children), allowing them to stay in the country for the duration of your residency. You can find more details on the official website of the General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

I am an educator working in an educational institute, but my residency is under my spouse’s sponsorship. Can the institution still nominate me?

Yes, as long as you hold a licence from KHDA to teach at your institution.

Do I need to meet all the criteria to submit my application?

The more criteria you meet, the better your chance of being successfully nominated for the Golden Visa. Is there an appeals process to have my application reconsidered in case it is rejected?