Watch: Day 2 highlights of the Gulf News Edufair 2024 October Edition

Videos

Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Videos News

Watch: Day 2 highlights of the Gulf News Edufair 2024 October Edition

The seventh edition of the Gulf News Edufair that runs from October 4-6 at The H Dubai Hotel on Shaikh Zayed Road. With more than 50 premier regional and global education institutions participating in the current iteration, students get the opportunity to explore more than 1,500 undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes across the most sought after streams including engineering, AI and cybersecurity, as well as health sciences, business studies and liberal arts.

Next Up

Watch: Day 1 highlights of the Gulf News Edufair 2024 October Edition

Watch: UAE and Egypt Presidents attend graduation of Egyptian cadets

Watch: UAE President receives foster mothers from the Family Care Authority

Watch: UAE President congratulates award-winning students

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.