Dubai: The UAE’s official gazette recently announced the UAE Cabinet’s resolution No. 27 of 2024 concerning public holidays for both the public and private sectors in 2025. Coupled with the announcement last year for the public holidays for 2024, this announcement can give you an idea of how many days of public holidays you can expect till the end of next year.
Here are all the public holidays coming up in 2024 and 2025:
- Arafat Day – June 16*
Arafat Day falls on the ninth day of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah, and the exact date for this holiday will only be announced after the moon is sighted for the month of Dhu Al Hijjah. However, as per the Emirates Astronomical Society, Arafat Day is expected to fall on June 16.
- Eid Al Adha 2024 – June 17 – 19*
Right after the day of Arafat is Eid Al Adha, for which workers in the public and private sector will get three days off - Dhu Al Hijjah 10 to 12. Coupled with Arafat Day, this would mean a total of four days off, providing workers with a long weekend. However, the final dates will be announced after the sighting of the moon.
- Islamic New Year 2024 - one-day holiday
The Islamic New Year is on Muharram 1 and will give residents a one-day holiday in July.
The exact date of the holiday will be announced after the sighting of the moon for the month of Muharram
- Prophet Muhammad’s [PBUH] birthday – one-day holiday
Prophet Mohammed's [PBUH] birthday falls on the 12th day of the month of Rabi Al Awwal, on which residents can expect a one-day break. This is expected to fall in September 2024; however, the exact date of the holiday will be declared only after an announcement by the moon-sighting committee
- UAE Union Day – December 2-3, 2024
The last long weekend for the year 2024 will fall on December 2 and December 3, which are going to fall on Monday and Tuesday. So, if you usually have a weekend on Saturday and Sunday, you can expect a four-day break.
Article No. 3 stipulates that a public holiday may not be carried forward if it falls on another public holiday or a weekend.
As per article No. 4 on approval of other public holidays, local governments may approve any other official holidays not mentioned in this resolution for their government departments and institutions on special occasions or for any other reason.
- New Year holiday - January 1, 2025
The first day of next year falls on Wednesday, so you can expect a pleasant mid-week break to start the year.
- Eid Al Fitr 2025
As per the announcement, public and private sector workers will get a three-day holiday from Shawwal 1 to Shawwal 3, based on moonsighting.
If Ramadan is for 30 days, the 30th day will be an official holiday added to the Eid Al Fitr holidays.
The official dates will be confirmed closer to the events based on moonsighting for corresponding Islamic calendar dates.
- Arafat Day – one-day holiday
Workers will also get a one-day holiday on the ninth of Dhu Al Hijjah for Arafat Day. The exact date for the holiday will be announced after the sighting of the moon.
- Eid Al Adha 2025 – three-day holiday
The three days after Arafat Day - Dhu Al Hijjah 10, 11 and 12, will be a holiday to mark Eid Al Adha.
- Islamic New Year – one-day holiday
Workers will also get a holiday on the first day of Muharram to mark the Islamic New Year.
- Prophet Muhammad’s [PBUH] birthday – one-day holiday
Prophet Mohammed's [PBUH] birthday falls on the 12th day of the month of Rabi Al Awwal, on which residents can expect a one-day break. The exact date of the holiday will be declared only after an announcement by the moon-sighting committee.
- UAE Union Day – December 2-3, 2025
Another mid-week break will mark the end of 2025, with December 2 and December 3 falling on Tuesday and Wednesday.
*The dates are as per astronomical calculations shared by the Emirates Astronomical Society. The final dates will be announced after the sighting of the moon.