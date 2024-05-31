- Arafat Day – June 16*

Arafat Day falls on the ninth day of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah, and the exact date for this holiday will only be announced after the moon is sighted for the month of Dhu Al Hijjah. However, as per the Emirates Astronomical Society, Arafat Day is expected to fall on June 16.

- Eid Al Adha 2024 – June 17 – 19*

Right after the day of Arafat is Eid Al Adha, for which workers in the public and private sector will get three days off - Dhu Al Hijjah 10 to 12. Coupled with Arafat Day, this would mean a total of four days off, providing workers with a long weekend. However, the final dates will be announced after the sighting of the moon.

- Islamic New Year 2024 - one-day holiday

The Islamic New Year is on Muharram 1 and will give residents a one-day holiday in July.

The exact date of the holiday will be announced after the sighting of the moon for the month of Muharram

- Prophet Muhammad’s [PBUH] birthday – one-day holiday

Prophet Mohammed's [PBUH] birthday falls on the 12th day of the month of Rabi Al Awwal, on which residents can expect a one-day break. This is expected to fall in September 2024; however, the exact date of the holiday will be declared only after an announcement by the moon-sighting committee

- UAE Union Day – December 2-3, 2024

The last long weekend for the year 2024 will fall on December 2 and December 3, which are going to fall on Monday and Tuesday. So, if you usually have a weekend on Saturday and Sunday, you can expect a four-day break.

Important Articles in the Cabinet decision As per Article No. 2 on transferring public holidays, with the exception of Eid holidays, any of the official holidays mentioned in Article No.1 of the Cabinet resolution may be carried over by a Cabinet decision to the beginning or end of the week.

Article No. 3 stipulates that a public holiday may not be carried forward if it falls on another public holiday or a weekend.

As per article No. 4 on approval of other public holidays, local governments may approve any other official holidays not mentioned in this resolution for their government departments and institutions on special occasions or for any other reason.



- New Year holiday - January 1, 2025

The first day of next year falls on Wednesday, so you can expect a pleasant mid-week break to start the year.

- Eid Al Fitr 2025

As per the announcement, public and private sector workers will get a three-day holiday from Shawwal 1 to Shawwal 3, based on moonsighting.

If Ramadan is for 30 days, the 30th day will be an official holiday added to the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

The official dates will be confirmed closer to the events based on moonsighting for corresponding Islamic calendar dates.

- Arafat Day – one-day holiday

Workers will also get a one-day holiday on the ninth of Dhu Al Hijjah for Arafat Day. The exact date for the holiday will be announced after the sighting of the moon.

- Eid Al Adha 2025 – three-day holiday

The three days after Arafat Day - Dhu Al Hijjah 10, 11 and 12, will be a holiday to mark Eid Al Adha.

- Islamic New Year – one-day holiday

Workers will also get a holiday on the first day of Muharram to mark the Islamic New Year.

- Prophet Muhammad’s [PBUH] birthday – one-day holiday

Prophet Mohammed's [PBUH] birthday falls on the 12th day of the month of Rabi Al Awwal, on which residents can expect a one-day break. The exact date of the holiday will be declared only after an announcement by the moon-sighting committee.

- UAE Union Day – December 2-3, 2025

Another mid-week break will mark the end of 2025, with December 2 and December 3 falling on Tuesday and Wednesday.