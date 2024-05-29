Dubai: The UAE Cabinet has issued resolution No. 27 of 2024 concerning public holidays for both the public and private sectors in 2025, according to the official gazette.

The resolution regarding the 2025 official holidays was issued after reviewing the Constitution; Federal Law No. 11 of 2017 on granting the Cabinet certain competencies; Federal Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations and its amendments; Federal Law No. 49 of 2022 on Human Resources in the Federal Government; and Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2019 concerning Public Holidays in the state and its amendments.

According to Article No.1 of the resolution, the public and private sectors are entitled to a one-day holiday on January 1, 2025, to celebrate the New Year.

The public and private sectors will enjoy a three-day holiday from Shawwal 1-3, based on moonsighting. If the holy month of Ramadan completes 30 days, the 30th day of Ramadan shall be an official holiday added to the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

The official dates will be confirmed closer to the events based on moonsighting for corresponding Islamic calendar dates.

The calendar includes Dhu Al Hijjah 9 for the Arafa Day, and Dhu Al Hijjah 10 to 12 to mark Eid Al Adha, while Muharram 1 is a holiday to mark the Islamic New Year holiday.

The UAE public holidays calendar also includes Rabi Al Awwal 12, which marks the Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday, and December 2 and 3, 2025 as the 54th UAE National Day holiday.

As per article No.2 on transferring public holidays, with the exception of Eid holidays, any of the official holidays mentioned in article No.1 of the Cabinet resolution may be carried over by a Cabinet decision to the beginning or end of the week.

Article No. 3 stipulates that a public holiday may not be carried forward if it falls on another public holiday or a weekend.

As per article No. 4 on approval of other public holidays, local governments may approve any other official holidays not mentioned in this resolution for their government departments and institutions on special occasions or for any other reason.

Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2019 is hereby repealed, and any provision that contradicts or conflicts with the provisions of resolution No.27 of 2024.