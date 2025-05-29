Only two UAE public holidays remain in 2025
Dubai: Dubai: UAE residents have just two more public holidays to look forward to before the end of 2025, with the next one falling this week.
According to UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2024, the country observes 12 official public holidays each year for both the public and private sectors. These include key religious and national occasions, giving residents time to celebrate cultural and historical milestones.
The dates below are provisional. Official confirmation will be announced closer to each occasion:
The Prophet’s birthday is officially confirmed as a public holiday on Friday, 5 September. The UAE private sector will observe the holiday on Friday, as confirmed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE). The public sector will also have a holiday on Friday, as per the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.
The year concludes with mid-week holidays on December 2 and 3 to mark UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad). These dates fall on a Tuesday and Wednesday in 2025, potentially creating an extended break.
Although Commemoration Day is officially observed on Sunday, 30 November, it is typically marked on December 1. This means UAE residents could enjoy a four-day weekend from December 1 to 4.
Furthermore, as the UAE holidays law - Cabinet Resolution No. (27) of 2024 Concerning the Public Holidays, the UAE cabinet can transfer any of the public holidays to the beginning or end of the week.
Public holidays cannot be transferred to another day if they coincide with another public holiday or fall on the weekend.
Under Cabinet Resolution No. (27) of 2024, the UAE Cabinet holds the authority to move public holidays, except for Eid holidays to either the start or end of the workweek through an official resolution.
In addition, local governments may declare extra holidays for specific occasions or other administrative purposes.
Gregorian calendar holidays, such as New Year’s Day and National Day, follow fixed dates.
Islamic holidays are based on the Hijri calendar and depend on official moon sightings.
