Dubai announces public holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

Government offices in Dubai to close for a day as residents mark the Prophet’s birthday
Dubai: Government offices across Dubai will close on Friday, September 5, for the observance of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.
The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) confirmed the holiday in a circular issued on Thursday, aligning with the Islamic calendar date of 13th Rabi Al Awwal, 1447 AH. Regular working hours will resume on Monday, September 8.
The announcement applies to government departments, institutions, and other public bodies. Agencies that operate on a shift basis or manage critical services, such as emergency response, healthcare, and utilities, are exempt. Those entities will arrange duty schedules to ensure uninterrupted services for the public.
Officials said the holiday is intended to give employees the opportunity to mark the occasion with their families, while also underlining the values of unity and tolerance central to the UAE’s observances of national and religious events.
The DGHR extended greetings to the UAE’s leadership, including President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and members of the Federal Supreme Council, as well as to residents and citizens across the country.
