UAE: Private sector holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday announced

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation made the announcement on Tuesday

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
This means a three-day weekend, as the holiday coincides with the regular Saturday–Sunday break.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Friday, 5 September, 2025 (12th of Rabi Al Awwal) will be a paid public holiday for private sector employees to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

What is typically done for the Prophet's Birthday?

This holiday is less of a celebration and more of an observance. It is encouraged for Muslims to spend the day connecting with God spiritually, by either fasting or reading the Quran. Muslims commemorate the anniversary of the birth of the Messenger of God.

Prophet Muhammad was born in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in the year 570 AD of the Gregorian calendar. The precise Gregorian date of his birth is unclear. However, Muslims observe Muhammed's birthday on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi Al-Awwal, which is the third month of the Islamic year.

Remaining UAE public holidays 2025

The year concludes with mid-week holidays for on December 2 and 3 to mark UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad). These dates fall on a Tuesday and Wednesday in 2025, potentially creating an extended break.

Although Commemoration Day is officially observed on Sunday, 30 November, it is typically marked on December 1. This means UAE residents could enjoy a four-day weekend from December 1 to 4.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
