UAE announces New Year 2026 holiday for private sector

The holiday is in accordance with the UAE Cabinet decision on approved official holidays for government and private sectors.

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that January 1, 2026, will be an official holiday in the UAE for all private sector employees.

The holiday will be on Thursday, January 1, 2026, while Friday, January 2, 2026, will be a remote-work day for federal government employees, except those whose roles require otherwise.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

