UAE announces New Year 2026 holiday for private sector

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation shares announcement about New Year’s Day
Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that January 1, 2026, will be an official holiday in the UAE for all private sector employees.
The holiday is in accordance with the UAE Cabinet decision on approved official holidays for government and private sectors.
Since the first day of the year falls on a Thursday, offices will reopen on Friday, January 2, 2026.
The holiday will be on Thursday, January 1, 2026, while Friday, January 2, 2026, will be a remote-work day for federal government employees, except those whose roles require otherwise.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox