UAE announces New Year 2026 holiday for private sector

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation shares announcement about New Year’s Day

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor and Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Image used for illustrative purpose only.
Image used for illustrative purpose only.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that January 1, 2026, will be an official holiday in the UAE for all private sector employees.

The holiday is in accordance with the UAE Cabinet decision on approved official holidays for government and private sectors.

Since the first day of the year falls on a Thursday, offices will reopen on Friday, January 2, 2026.

Public sector holiday

The holiday will be on Thursday, January 1, 2026, while Friday, January 2, 2026, will be a remote-work day for federal government employees, except those whose roles require otherwise.

