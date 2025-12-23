Is New Year a public holiday in UAE? Remote work on Jan 2 and Dec 31 hours explained

Here’s what UAE employees need to know for New Year 2026 leave and remote work
Dubai: As the UAE enters its year-end slowdown, many employees, residents and travellers are searching for clarity on one key question: Is New Year a public holiday in the UAE? The answer is yes — but work arrangements vary between the public and private sectors.
Here’s an explainer on New Year holidays in the UAE, covering public and private sector leave and work-from-home options for eligible employees.
Thursday, January 1, 2026, will be an official paid public holiday across the UAE for both public and private sector employees, according to the UAE Cabinet’s approved list of public holidays.
New Year’s Day is recognised as a federal public holiday across the country.
December 31, 2025, is a regular working day in the UAE. It is not an official half-day under UAE labour law, and any early closures or reduced hours are at the discretion of individual employers. Employees should check directly with their workplace for guidance.
Residents and visitors are advised that major roads around key fireworks locations, including Burj Khalifa, will have temporary closures and traffic restrictions on New Year’s Eve, December 31. Authorities recommend planning journeys in advance, using public transport where possible, and following official signage and instructions to avoid delays during the celebrations.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) confirmed:
January 1, 2026 (Thursday): Paid public holiday
Work resumes on Friday, January 2, 2026, unless an employer decides otherwise
There is no mandatory remote work policy for private sector employees on January 2.
For the federal public sector, authorities announced:
Thursday, January 1, 2026: Official holiday
Friday, January 2, 2026: Remote work day for most employees
Exceptions apply to roles that require on-site presence or operate on shift systems.
The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) said:
January 1, 2026: Public holiday
January 2, 2026: Remote working day for employees whose roles allow it
Departments providing essential public services or operating on shift systems may set alternative working arrangements.
Sharjah announced an extended New Year holiday for government employees:
January 1, 2026: Official holiday
Work resumes on Monday, January 5, 2026
Shift-based employees are excluded and will follow internal schedules.
With New Year falling on a Thursday and remote work on January 2 for many government employees, residents are planning:
Long weekends
Travel and staycations
Year-end leave and office reopening dates
This has driven a spike in searches for UAE public holidays, New Year leave rules, and remote work announcements.
Under the UAE Cabinet resolution, official public holidays include:
New Year’s Day
Eid Al Fitr
Arafah Day
Eid Al Adha
Hijri New Year
Prophet’s Birthday
National Day
The UAE is set to welcome New Year 2026 with record-breaking fireworks, drone shows and citywide celebrations across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, giving residents and visitors multiple ways to ring in the new year.
Here’s what to expect across the Emirates:
48+ fireworks displays at 40 locations, overseen by SIRA
Major landmarks include Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Atlantis The Palm, JBR, Bluewaters, Expo City, Global Village and The World Islands
Global Village hosts its popular “Seven New Year countdowns in one night”, with fireworks and drone shows from 8pm to 1am
Extended opening hours until 2am
Flagship celebration at Al Wathba as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival
62 consecutive minutes of fireworks, aiming for five Guinness World Records
6,500 drones in a single 20-minute drone show, synced with lasers and the midnight countdown
Celebrations across six destinations
10-minute fireworks displays at:
Al Majaz Waterfront
Al Heera Beach
Khorfakkan Beach
Boat cruises on Khalid Lagoon
Beachside dinner and stargazing at Al Noor Island
“New Year under the Stars” desert camping at Mleiha National Park
15-minute fireworks and drone show stretching 6 kilometres from Marjan Island to Al Hamra
More than 2,300 drones, plus pyrotechnics and lasers
Launch of the largest single firework ever at midnight
Family-friendly fireworks at Corniche Al Qawasim at 8pm
From Dubai’s landmark-filled skyline and Abu Dhabi’s record-breaking shows to Ras Al Khaimah’s world-first displays and Sharjah’s family-friendly and desert experiences, New Year 2026 promises one of the UAE’s biggest and most diverse celebrations yet.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox