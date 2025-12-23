GOLD/FOREX
Is New Year a public holiday in UAE? Remote work on Jan 2 and Dec 31 hours explained

Here’s what UAE employees need to know for New Year 2026 leave and remote work

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
UAE New Year 2026: Public holiday, remote work on Jan 2, Dec 31 half-day? Here’s what applies for New Year 2026.
Dubai: As the UAE enters its year-end slowdown, many employees, residents and travellers are searching for clarity on one key question: Is New Year a public holiday in the UAE? The answer is yes — but work arrangements vary between the public and private sectors.

Here’s an explainer on New Year holidays in the UAE, covering public and private sector leave and work-from-home options for eligible employees.

January 1: A nationwide public holiday

Thursday, January 1, 2026, will be an official paid public holiday across the UAE for both public and private sector employees, according to the UAE Cabinet’s approved list of public holidays.

New Year’s Day is recognised as a federal public holiday across the country.

Is December 31 a holiday or half-day?

December 31, 2025, is a regular working day in the UAE. It is not an official half-day under UAE labour law, and any early closures or reduced hours are at the discretion of individual employers. Employees should check directly with their workplace for guidance.

Residents and visitors are advised that major roads around key fireworks locations, including Burj Khalifa, will have temporary closures and traffic restrictions on New Year’s Eve, December 31. Authorities recommend planning journeys in advance, using public transport where possible, and following official signage and instructions to avoid delays during the celebrations. 

Private sector: What applies on January 1 and 2?

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) confirmed:

  • January 1, 2026 (Thursday): Paid public holiday

  • Work resumes on Friday, January 2, 2026, unless an employer decides otherwise

There is no mandatory remote work policy for private sector employees on January 2.

UAE federal employees: Work from home Jan 2

For the federal public sector, authorities announced:

  1. Thursday, January 1, 2026: Official holiday

  2. Friday, January 2, 2026: Remote work day for most employees

Exceptions apply to roles that require on-site presence or operate on shift systems.

Dubai government: Remote work for eligible staff

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) said:

  • January 1, 2026: Public holiday

  • January 2, 2026: Remote working day for employees whose roles allow it

Departments providing essential public services or operating on shift systems may set alternative working arrangements. 

Sharjah government: Longer New Year break

Sharjah announced an extended New Year holiday for government employees:

  • January 1, 2026: Official holiday

  • Work resumes on Monday, January 5, 2026

Shift-based employees are excluded and will follow internal schedules.

Why searches for UAE public holidays are rising

With New Year falling on a Thursday and remote work on January 2 for many government employees, residents are planning:

  • Long weekends

  • Travel and staycations

  • Year-end leave and office reopening dates

This has driven a spike in searches for UAE public holidays, New Year leave rules, and remote work announcements. 

Official public holidays in the UAE

Under the UAE Cabinet resolution, official public holidays include:

  • New Year’s Day

  • Eid Al Fitr

  • Arafah Day

  • Eid Al Adha

  • Hijri New Year

  • Prophet’s Birthday

  • National Day

New Year 2026 fireworks across the UAE: At a glance

The UAE is set to welcome New Year 2026 with record-breaking fireworks, drone shows and citywide celebrations across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, giving residents and visitors multiple ways to ring in the new year.

Here’s what to expect across the Emirates:

Dubai: 48 fireworks shows citywide

  • 48+ fireworks displays at 40 locations, overseen by SIRA

  • Major landmarks include Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Atlantis The Palm, JBR, Bluewaters, Expo City, Global Village and The World Islands

  • Global Village hosts its popular “Seven New Year countdowns in one night”, with fireworks and drone shows from 8pm to 1am

  • Extended opening hours until 2am

Abu Dhabi: 62-minute record-breaking display

  • Flagship celebration at Al Wathba as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival

  • 62 consecutive minutes of fireworks, aiming for five Guinness World Records

  • 6,500 drones in a single 20-minute drone show, synced with lasers and the midnight countdown

Sharjah: Fireworks, cruises and desert nights

Celebrations across six destinations

10-minute fireworks displays at:

  • Al Majaz Waterfront

  • Al Heera Beach

  • Khorfakkan Beach

Alternative ways to celebrate include:

  • Boat cruises on Khalid Lagoon

  • Beachside dinner and stargazing at Al Noor Island

  • “New Year under the Stars” desert camping at Mleiha National Park

Ras Al Khaimah: World-first fireworks over 6km

  • 15-minute fireworks and drone show stretching 6 kilometres from Marjan Island to Al Hamra

  • More than 2,300 drones, plus pyrotechnics and lasers

  • Launch of the largest single firework ever at midnight

  • Family-friendly fireworks at Corniche Al Qawasim at 8pm

One night, endless celebrations

From Dubai’s landmark-filled skyline and Abu Dhabi’s record-breaking shows to Ras Al Khaimah’s world-first displays and Sharjah’s family-friendly and desert experiences, New Year 2026 promises one of the UAE’s biggest and most diverse celebrations yet.

