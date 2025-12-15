Global Village also announces extended hours for New Year's Eve
Dubai: Global Village will ring in 2026 with a unique New Year’s Eve celebration, offering visitors the chance to experience seven countdowns from different countries in a single evening.
On Wednesday, December 31, the family-friendly destination will open its gates with extended hours from 4pm to 2am, featuring a live DJ on the Main Stage, seven fireworks and drone displays, and a variety of cultural experiences for all ages.
The ‘7 New Year Celebrations in One Night’ event allows guests to celebrate the New Year across multiple time zones, with countdowns scheduled as follows:
China at 8pm
Thailand at 9pm
Bangladesh at 10pm
India at 10.30pm
Pakistan at 11pm
Dubai at midnight
Turkey at 1am
Each countdown will be accompanied by fireworks and drone shows, creating a global celebration within one night.
Beyond the countdowns, visitors can explore 30 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, shop at over 3,500 outlets, and enjoy more than 250 dining options. Popular areas like the Floating Market, Happiness Street, Fiesta Street, and Dessert District provide a mix of entertainment, shopping, and food.
Families can also experience over 200 rides and games at Carnaval, and new attractions including Dragon Kingdom, Gardens of the World, and The Little Wonderers for younger guests.
Global Village’s extended hours and diverse celebrations make it a top destination for New Year’s Eve in Dubai, offering a mix of cultural experiences, entertainment, and global festivities under one roof.
